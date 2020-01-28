The Global Electroporation Instruments Market is expected to grow by USD 72.67 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Electroporation Instruments Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global electroporation instruments market and it is poised to grow by USD 72.67 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on electroporation instruments market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for monoclonal antibodies. In addition, high demand for biopharmaceuticals is anticipated to boost the growth of the electroporation instruments market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global electroporation instruments market is segmented as below:

End-user

• Pharma and biotech companies

• Academic and research institutes

• CROs



Geographic segmentation

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



Key Trends for electroporation instruments market growth

This study identifies high demand for biopharmaceuticals as the prime reasons driving the electroporation instruments market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in electroporation instruments market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the electroporation instruments market, including some of the vendors such as BEX Co. Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Celetrix LLC, Cellectricon AB, Eppendorf AG, Harvard Bioscience Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., MaxCyte Inc., Merck KGaA and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



