NEW YORK, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emulsion Polymers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Acrylic, Styrene Butadiene Latex, Vinyl Acetate Polymers), By Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767983/?utm_source=PRN



The global emulsion polymers market size is expected to reach USD 60.37 billion by 2025. It is projected to expand at CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. Increasing construction spending, particularly in Asia Pacific and Middle East, has prompted the demand for paints and coatings in the recent past. Growth of paints and coatings industry has had a direct impact on the demand for emulsion polymer.



Stringent environmental regulations to control noxious chemical emissions coupled with increasing preference for greener products are expected to limit synthetic based demand and augment bio-based and water based products.Volatile prices of key raw materials are expected to remain a key challenge for market participants over the forecast period.



Growth of the key end-use industries, including paints and coatings and adhesives, is expected to drive the market. However, volatility in the prices of primary raw materials is expected to restrain the growth.



The emulsion polymers market is consolidated in nature with few companies occupying a significant market share. Major industry participants including BASF SE, Dow Chemicals, and Clariant International Ltd. are providing services such as product demonstration and customized manufacturing to attract more customers.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Acrylics is expected to be the fastest growing product segment over the forecast period

• Paints and coatings is estimated to be the fastest growing application segment in the forthcoming years

• Asia Pacific was estimated as the largest regional segment in the global emulsion polymers market

• Major market participants are Arkema SA, Kasei Corporation, The Dow Chemical Co, and Clariant International.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767983/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

