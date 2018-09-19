NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing adoption of enterprise mobility solutions and desktop virtualization solutions is expected to drive the overall growth of the EUC market



The global End User Computing (EUC) market size is expected to grow from USD 6.11 billion in 2018 to USD 11.17 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.8% during the forecast period. The market is driven by a strategic shift toward EUC, due to the increasing demand for mobility solutions by organizations and the shift of organizations toward desktop virtualization infrastructures to increase the productivity and efficiency of employees by streamlining all these technologies through EUC solutions. However, lack of proper government regulations and issues related to the transformation and integration of processes by organizations may restrain the EUC market growth.



The VDI segment is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period in the EUC market

The Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) segment is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.Desktop virtualization solutions offer the computing and storage infrastructure an edge over legacy desktop infrastructures.



These solutions enable the users to access business applications from anywhere and using any device. With the end users having control over their infrastructures, they would be able to develop business applications with the least support from IT teams, resulting in improved turnaround time for the technical teams of the organizations.



The training and education segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The training and education segment is expected to hold the largest market size in the EUC market during the forecast period.Due to the large-scale adoption of EUC solutions by enterprises, mostly in the developing regions, such as Asia Pacific (APAC) and Latin America, there is an immense need for organizations to impart technical training to employees about these solutions.



These services not only help the employees' access and develop business-centric applications, but also enable the employees to enhance their productivity and efficiency. Moreover, due to the rising Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend and digital transformation among the organizations, there is an immense need for the organizations to streamline these technologies and, at the same time, make the employees understand the key features of the installed solution to take advantage of its core functionalities.

North America is expected to account for the largest market size, whereas APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR

North America is estimated to hold the largest market size and dominate the global EUC market in 2018.The advancement in network technologies, proliferation of mobile workforce, presence of advanced mobile platforms, and SaaS flexibility are the major factors driving growth in North America.



Businesses have witnessed an increase in workforce productivity and engagement by deploying EUC solutions in this region.APAC offers growth opportunities for the major vendors in the EUC market, as organizations in these regions are looking forward to adopting EUC solutions to meet the demands of the dynamic workforce, such as developing custom-based applications with limited technical support; interacting with clients, partners, customers, and employees; and delivering tangible business benefits.



Moreover, the massive penetration of smartphones and internet among consumers and the huge mobile workforce would act as the drivers for the growth of the market.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key people.



The breakup of profiles of the primary participants is as follows:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 33%, Tier 2 – 41%, and Tier 3 – 26%

• By Designation: C-level – 33%, Director level – 56%, and Others – 11%

• By Region: North America – 33%, EMEA – 23%, APAC – 44%



The major vendors in the EUC market include IGEL (Europe), Genpact (US), Tech Mahindra (India), Mindtree (India), Nucleus Software (India), Patriot Technologies (US), NetApp (US), Connection (US), HCL Infosystems (India), Synapse360 (UK), Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic (India), IDS (US), CSS Corp (India), SITA (Switzerland), Infosys (India), Data Integrity (Canada), Fujitsu (Japan), Focus Technology Solutions (US), SMP-Corp (US), Emerio (Singapore), Fortem Information Technology (UK), Serole Technologies (Australia), The Ergonomic Group (US), Coreio (Canada), and Emtec (US).



Research Coverage

The research study segments the EUC market by solution, service, industry vertical, and region.Additionally, it includes the factors that are driving the EUC market, along with the growth opportunities in this market.



It also includes the restraining factors and challenges for the EUC market. Moreover, the report includes detailed company profiles of the key players offering EUC solutions and services.



The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in the market in the following ways:

1. The report segments the EUC market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments across regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market, and provides the information about key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. The report helps stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their positions in businesses. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystems, new product developments, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.



