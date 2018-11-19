LONDON, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Endodontic Consumables Market size is expected to reach $1.9 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period.







Endodontics is a dental specialty that deals with the treatment of soft dental pulp tissue within the tooth. This is a treatment that very commonly performed by an endodontist. Endodontics is a combination of various procedures such as endodontic therapy or root canal therapy, endodontic retreatment, surgery, treating cracked teeth, and treating dental trauma.



Growing number of dental diseases & conditions, growing geriatric population that is prone to dental disorders & tooth loss, growing awareness about oral hygiene, and growth in dental tourism are the factors that drive the growth of the market. The unfavourable reimbursement policies pertaining to dental procedures and the cost of dental work, which is high, are some of the factors that would restrain the growth of this market.



Based on product, the market is segmented into Instruments and Endodontic Consumables. Instruments further segmented into Apex Locators, Endodontic Motors, Endodontic Scalers, Machine Assisted Obturation Systems, Handpieces, and Endodontic Lasers. Endodontic Consumables segmented into Access Preparation, Shaping and Cleaning, and Obturation. Access Preparation covers Drills, Burs, and Other Access Preparation Consumables. Shaping and Cleaning covers Files & Shapers, Irrigation Solutions & Lubricants, and Other Shaping and Cleaning Consumables. Obturation covers Obturation Filling Materials and Other Obturation Consumables. The end user covered are Dental Clinic and Hospital & Dental Academic Research Institute. Based on Regions, the Endodontic Consumables market segments the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the Global Endodontic Consumables Market. Key companies profiled in the report include Mani, Inc., DiaDent Group International, FKG Dentaire SA, Institut Straumann AG, Micro-Mega, SA, Septodont Holding, Danaher Corporation,Dentsply Sirona Inc., Coltene Holding AG, and Brasseler USA.



