The global endoscope + radiofrequency ablation (RFA) market was valued at $3,567.4 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach at $7,471.5 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2018 to 2025
20:03 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Endoscope - Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Market by Application (Cardiology, Applications, Pain Management, Oncology Applications, and Other Applications) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05563953
Endoscopic RFA is an advanced treatment modality, which is commonly applied in the treatment of medical indication such as uncoordinated heartbeats, Barrett's esophagus, and pain management, and others. Radiofrequency ablation is considered to be an FDA-approved advanced endoscopic technique in which the diseased tissue is exposed to heat energy for its destruction or removal. The global endoscope + radiofrequency ablation (RFA) market was valued at $3,567.4 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach at $7,471.5 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2018 to 2025.
Upsurge in geriatric population that is highly susceptible to pain and chronic disorders has a positive impact on the market growth. In addition, rise in need for the development of advanced minimally invasive surgical techniques has propelled the demand for endoscopic RFA across healthcare settings, thus fueling the market growth.
However, dearth of skilled professionals that lack complete know-how of endoscopic RFA treatment impedes the market growth. Conversely, high untapped potential in the emerging economies is anticipated to offer significant profitable opportunities for the expansion of the market.
The endoscope + radiofrequency ablation (RFA) market is segmented based on application. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into cardiology applications, pain management, oncology applications, and others.
KEY BENEFITS
This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with strategic assessment of global endoscope + radiofrequency ablation (RFA) market.
Market size and estimations are based on comprehensive analysis of the applications and developments in the industry.
A qualitative analysis based on innovative products and devices facilitate the strategic business planning.
The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Application
Cardiology Applications
Pain Management
Oncology Applications
Other Applications
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
Boston Scientific Corporation
Conmed Corporation
Medtronic Plc.
Smith & Nephew Plc.
Stryker Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05563953
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article