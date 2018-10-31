The Global Energy As A Service Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 38.45% during the period 2019-2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Energy as a Service



Energy as a service refers to the services provided by third-party vendors, which help the end-users to reduce their cost of energy.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05603971



Technavio's analysts forecast the global energy as a service market to grow at a CAGR of 38.45% during the period 2019-2023.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global energy as a service market for 2019-2023. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Energy as a Service Market 2019-2023, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• EDF

• Edison International

• Enel

• ENGIE



Market driver

• Demand for reducing building energy costs

Market challenge

• Challenges in implementation and deployment

Market trend

• Injection of renewable energy into power grids

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



