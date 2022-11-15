The Global Energy Drinks Market is expected to grow by $25.15 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.56% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Energy Drinks Market 2022-2026

The analyst has been monitoring the energy drinks market and it is poised to grow by $25.15 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.56% during the forecast period. Our report on the energy drinks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by hectic lifestyles and the need for instant energy, increased consumption among millennials, and increased scope of organized distribution channels.

The energy drinks market analysis includes the product and type segments and geographic landscape.



The energy drinks market is segmented as below:

By Product

â€¢ Sparkling energy drinks

â€¢ Still energy drinks



By Type

â€¢ Standard energy drinks

â€¢ Energy shots



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ North America

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ South America

â€¢ Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in demand for low-calorie energy drinks as one of the prime reasons driving the energy drinks market growth during the next few years. Also, increased focus on marketing and promotional activities and expansion of the market in emerging economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the energy drinks market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Energy drinks market sizing

â€¢ Energy drinks market forecast

â€¢ Energy drinks market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading energy drinks market vendors that include Amway Corp., AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Big Red Inc., Carabao Group PCL, Dabur India Ltd., Extreme Energy, Frucor Suntory New Zealand Ltd., Goldwin Health Care Pvt. Ltd., Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc., Living Essentials Marketing LLC, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd., Monster Energy Co., Mutalo Group, National Beverage Corp., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., and Xyience Inc. Also, the energy drinks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers.



