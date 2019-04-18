NEW YORK, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enteral Feeding Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Giving Set, Enteral Feeding Pump, Gastrostomy Tube, Nasogastric Tube), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025



The global enteral feeding devices market size is expected to reach USD 3.58 billion by 2025, at a CAGR 5.8% over a forecast period. It is majorly driven by rising incidence of malnutrition and pre mature birth cases, prevalence of chronic disorders such as gastrointestinal disorders, cancer and neurological disorders.



Furthermore, the shift from parenteral nutrition to enteral feeding is one of the factors gaining a significant traction in the market.This is owing to the increased risk of infections due to needle stick injuries during parenteral nutrition, whereas enteral nutrition is administered directly in the gastrointestinal tract.



Moreover, older patients diagnosed with chronic diseases such as cancer, inherited metabolic disease and neurological disorders are recommended with enteral nutrition. Thus, rise in the number of admissions in hospitals due to increase in the number of patients diagnosed with chronic diseases are in turn driving the demand for enteral feeding, fostering the market growth.



In 2018, World Health Organization (WHO) stated that around 15 million preterm babies are born each year and this number is constantly rising and approximately 1 million children die each year due to preterm birth complications.Furthermore, over 60% of preterm births occur in Africa and South Asia due to increasing maternal age and underlying maternal health problems such as diabetes and high blood pressure.



However, one of the major concerns with premature infants is swallowing and intake of proper nutrients. Therefore, demand for enteral feeding devices has gained a significant traction to provide adequate amount of food to for the growth and development of these infants.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• In 2018, enteral feeding pump held the largest revenue share and is also expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period, owing to the adoption of the device among patients who lacks key micronutrients

• Nasogastric tubes held the second largest revenue share owing to the adoption of these tubes for providing medicinal and nutritional support to the ill patients

• Introduction of low profile gastronomy devices or balloons has changed the way enteral feeding is performed. It has made the feeding and carrying the tube easy and incident free. These factors are expected to boost the adoption of low profile gastronomy tubes

• North America held the largest revenue share of the enteral feeding devices market owing to the rising number of pre term births

• Asia pacific expected to emerge at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing geriatric population and prevalence of malnutrition

• Key players include CONMED Corporation; Abbott Nutrition; Kimberly Clark; Amsino International Inc.; Boston Scientific Corporation; Cook Medical; Moog Inc.; and Danone Medical Nutrition.



