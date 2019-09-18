NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Enterprise Asset Management Market size is expected to reach $8.9 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 10.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815658/?utm_source=PRN



Enterprise asset management (EAM) includes managing an organization's physical asset maintenance throughout the lifecycle of each asset. EAM is used with the related objectives, skills, materials, instruments, and information to schedule, optimize, implement, and track the required maintenance activities. This includes the operation, design, commissioning, construction, maintenance and decommissioning or substitution of plants, equipment, and facilities.



To manage resources, structures, equipment, IT and other commercial assets, enterprises demand EAM. Return on Assets (ROA) demonstrates how profitable the assets of a company are in revenue generation. EAM provides timely maintenance of resources that help avoid machine or machinery from malfunctioning and thus reduce downtime on the device. EAM expands the existence of investments that preserve capital and save the financial and long term impact of the current resources being scrapped. EAM software optimizes business resources' usage and productivity and, therefore, improves the ROA in turn.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Solutions segment is further segmented into Inventory Management, Facility Management, Labor Management, Asset Lifecycle Management, Predictive Maintenance and Others. Services segment is further categorized into Integration & Deployment, Advisory & Consulting and Support & Maintenance. Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises. During the forecast period, the SMEs segment is anticipated to develop at a higher rate than that of the large enterprises segment. To stay competitive on the market, SMEs can leverage mobility-based low-cost EAM solutions. In addition, small and medium-sized enterprises with less financial strength than big companies will involve extra assistance from suppliers of enterprise asset management solutions to maximize their resource usage.



Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On Premise and Cloud. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Telecom & IT, Government & Public Sector and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Infor, Inc., ABB Group, CGI, Inc., Aptean, Inc., AVEVA Group PLC, Upkeep Technologies, Inc. and Ultimo Software Solutions, Inc. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, and Oracle Corporation are some of the forerunners in the Enterprise Asset Management Market.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Component



• Solution



o Inventory Management



o Facility Management



o Labor Management



o Asset Lifecycle Management



o Predictive Maintenance



o Others



• Services



o Integration & Deployment



o Advisory & Consulting



o Support & Maintenance



By Organization Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises



By Deployment Type



• On Premise



• Cloud



By End User



• Energy and Utilities



• Healthcare & Life Sciences



• Transportation and Logistics



• Manufacturing



• Telecom & IT



• Government & Public Sector



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• IBM Corporation



• Oracle Corporation



• SAP SE



• Infor, Inc.



• ABB Group



• CGI, Inc.



• Aptean, Inc.



• AVEVA Group PLC



• Upkeep Technologies, Inc.



• Ultimo Software Solutions, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free



