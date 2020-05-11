The Global Enterprise External OEM Storage Systems Market is expected to grow by $ 2.48 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Enterprise External OEM Storage Systems Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the enterprise external OEM storage systems market and it is poised to grow by $ 2.48 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. Our reports on enterprise external OEM storage systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in strategic investments and partnerships and implementation of AI in enterprises. In addition, increase in strategic investments and partnerships is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The enterprise external OEM storage systems market analysis include type segments and geographic landscapes



The enterprise external OEM storage systems market is segmented as below:

By Type

• SAN

• NAS

• DAS



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing preference for hyper-converged infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the enterprise external OEM storage systems market growth during the next few years.

"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our enterprise external OEM storage systems market covers the following areas:

• Enterprise external OEM storage systems market sizing

• Enterprise external OEM storage systems market forecast

• Enterprise external OEM storage systems market industry analysis"



