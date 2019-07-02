NEW YORK, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Epistaxis Device Market 2019-2023: About this market



Epistaxis device includes nasal packing devices that are used in the treatment and prevention of nosebleeds. Our epistaxis device market analysis considers the applications of epistaxis devices in anterior epistaxis and posterior epistaxis. Our analysis also finds the sales of the epistaxis device in North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. In 2018, the anterior epistaxis segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising cases of epistaxis will play a significant role in the anterior epistaxis segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global epistaxis device market report looks at factors such as the increase in a number of patients with nasal and sinus cancers, a rise in the prevalence of high BP, and increasing air pollution. However, the availability of alternatives, side effects of nasal packing, and lack of awareness about epistaxis treatment may hamper the growth of the epistaxis device industry over the forecast period.







Global epistaxis device market: Overview



Increasing air pollution



Olfactory dysfunction, which has affected millions of people in the world, is mainly caused due to air pollution. Olfactory dysfunction reduces the quality of life and causes various neurodegenerative diseases. Prolonged exposure to air pollutants increases the risk of anosmia or hyposmia and induces cytotoxic and inflammatory changes in the olfactory bulb. The frequent nosebleeds due to rising air pollution will increase the demand for epistaxis device. This will lead to the growth of the global epistaxis device market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.



Technological advances in materials of epistaxis device used after FESS



Functional endoscopic sinus surgery (FESS) is associated with complications such as nasal bleeding and adhesions, which increases the need for nasal packing. This has encouraged the development of advanced FESS nasal packing materials such as absorbent silver ions and chitosan scaffolds. These materials provide high patient comfort and satisfaction, reduces the recovery time, and improves the success rate of FESS. Thus, the technological advancements in materials will positively impact the growth of the epistaxis market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global epistaxis device market is fragmented. Our robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading epistaxis device manufacturers, that include DeRoyal Industries Inc., Medtronic Plc, Pfizer Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corp., and Teleflex Inc.



Also, the epistaxis device market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



