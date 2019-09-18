NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market size is expected to reach $10.9 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period.



Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) is the copolymer of ethylene and vinyl acetate, also known as poly (ethylene-vinyl acetate) (PEVA). The weight percentage of vinyl acetate usually varies between 10 and 40 percent, with the rest being ethylene vinyl acetate that is a colorless, flammable, volatile liquid with a boiling point of 72–73°C. Practically, the use of EVA is as a vinyl monomer to generate homopolymers and copolymers of polyvinyl acetate. To generate derivatives such as polyvinyl alcohol and ethylene-vinyl alcohol (EVOH), homo-and copolymers are sometimes reacted further. Vinyl acetate is the biggest end-use of acetate acid and accounted for a major global supply for acetate acid.



Rapid industrialization and an increase in individuals' disposable revenue across emerging economies, such as India and China, are significant factors that have fueled automobiles demand. This, in turn, has increased demand for EVA resins as they are commonly used in automotive bumpers and molded components manufacturing. Increased manufacturing of lightweight cars due to their greater fuel efficiency and increased demand for electric vehicles due to the application of strict state regulatory regulations on car pollution and fuel efficiency further add to this market growth.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Vinyl Acetate-Modified Polyethylene (Low Density), Thermoplastic Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Medium Density) and Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Rubber (High Density). Based on Application, the market is segmented into Film, Foam, Hot Melt Adhesives, Wire & Cables, Extrusion Coating, Solar Cell Encapsulation and Other Applications. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Automotive, Paper & Packaging, Paints, Coatings & Adhesives, Electrical & Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Footwear, Photovoltaic Panels and Other applications. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report Celanese Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Innospec, Inc., Hoehn Plastics, Inc., 3M Company, BASF SE, Lotte Chemical Corporation and Clariant AG.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Type



• Vinyl Acetate-Modified Polyethylene (Low Density)



• Thermoplastic Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Medium Density)



• Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Rubber (High Density)



By Application



• Film



• Foam



• Hot Melt Adhesives



• Wire & Cables



• Extrusion Coating



• Solar Cell Encapsulation



• Other Applications



By End User



• Automotive



• Paper & Packaging



• Paints, Coatings & Adhesives



• Electrical & Electronics



• Pharmaceuticals



• Footwear



• Photovoltaic Panels



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Celanese Corporation



• ExxonMobil Corporation



• LyondellBasell Industries N.V.



• Innospec, Inc.



• Hoehn Plastics, Inc.



• 3M Company



• BASF SE



• Lotte Chemical Corporation



• Clariant AG



