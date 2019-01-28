NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing need to measure business impact of end user experience to drive the End User Experience Monitoring (EUEM) market



The global EUEM market size is expected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2018 to USD 3.7 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.7% during the forecast period. Growing number of agents to provide better end user experience, increasing need to measure business impact of end user experience monitoring, and changing end user expectations are major growth factors for the EUEM market. However, heavy dependency on legacy processes may restrain the growth of the EUEM market.



Cloud deployment type to help enterprises in enhancing infrastructure scalability and performance

With the help of cloud-based EUEM products and services, organizations can avoid the costs related to software, hardware, storage, and technical staff.For organizations that have limited budgets, the cloud-based EUEM products are a good option, because of their speed and scalability.



The cloud-based deployment model also provides a flexible service by offering on-demand data governance, as customers have to pay according to their utilization of services.



Retail and consumer goods vertical to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

With the ever-increasing competition in the retail and consumer goods vertical, the end user experience proves to be a vital differentiating factor among a variety of online shopping options.Online retailers lose out on their users because of a negative customer experience.



There is a large-scale adoption of EUEM products in the retail vertical, as EUEM products help organizations in analyzing application performance metrics, assessing compliances to service level objectives across enterprises, and resolving critical failures that can lead to negative customer experiences.



North America to hold the largest market size and Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

North America is the most mature market in terms of EUEM products adoption, due to several factors such as the presence of many enterprises with advanced IT infrastructure, and availability of technical expertise.APAC is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for EUEM vendors during the forecast period.



Rapid advancements in cloud computing, IT infrastructure services, and the Internet of Things (IoT) have led many organizations to adopt EUEM products and services.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key people.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier I: 35%, Tier II: 45%, and Tier III: 20%

• By Designation: C-Level: 35%, D-Level: 25%, and Others: 40%

• By Region: North America: 45%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 30%, and RoW: 5%



Research Coverage

The report segments the global EUEM market by component (products and services).The products segment covers synthetic monitoring, real user monitoring, and others.



The services segment is inclusive of professional services and managed services.The access type segment covers web and mobile access types.



The EUEM market covers deployment types, namely, on-premise and cloud.The market by organization size has been segmented into Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.



The market by vertical covers Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and telecommunications, government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, retail and consumer goods, and others (media and entertainment, manufacturing, and travel and hospitality). The report also provides market details in 5 major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.



