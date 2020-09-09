The Global EV Charging Adapter Market is expected to grow by $ 4928.40 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 39% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Global EV charging adapter market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the EV charging adapter market and it is poised to grow by $ 4928.40 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 39% during the forecast period. Our reports on EV charging adapter market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04941113/?utm_source=PRN





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased investments in developing charging infrastructure by governments and OEMs, growing sales of PEVs in China, Japan, the US, and other countries, and rising demand for rapid charging units to combat range issues. In addition, Increased investments in developing charging infrastructure by governments and OEMs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The EV charging adapter market analysis includes types of charger segment and geographical landscapes



The EV charging adapter market is segmented as below:

By Type of Charger

• AC

• DC



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the focus on reducing charging time as one of the prime reasons driving the EV charging adapter market growth during the next few years. Also, diversity in the dc fast charger adapter standards, and increasing investment in EV charging stations powered by renewable sources will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our EV charging adapter market covers the following areas:

• EV charging adapter market sizing

• EV charging adapter market forecast

• EV charging adapter market industry analysis



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04941113/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker