The Global Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) Market is expected to grow by $ 929.60 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has been monitoring the explosive trace detection (ETD) market and it is poised to grow by $ 929.60 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Our reports on explosive trace detection (ETD) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in passenger traffic and improved security mandates from authorities. In addition, increase in passenger traffic is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The explosive trace detection (ETD) market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes



The explosive trace detection (ETD) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• IBSPS

• Defense

• ATLS



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies evolution of concealment techniques used by terror organizations as one of the prime reasons driving the explosive trace detection (ETD) market growth during the next few years.



