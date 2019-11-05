NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Eyeglasses Market: About this market

This eyeglasses market analysis considers sales from both online and offline distribution channels. Our study also finds the sales of eyeglasses in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2019, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as better pricing and assortment strategies will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global eyeglasses market report looks at factors such as product innovation and differentiation through functional and technological advances, increasing prevalence of vision disorders, rapid growth for eyewear products in developing economies. However, rising demand for contact lenses, increasing demand for eye surgery, the presence of counterfeit products may hamper the growth of the eyeglasses industry over the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05825929/?utm_source=PRN

Global Eyeglasses Market: Overview

Increasing prevalence of vision disorders

The increasing prevalence of vision disorders among people may be attributed to factors such as a change in eating habits and an increase in the time spent playing video games, watching television, and working on laptops. Cataracts are one of the leading causes of vision disorders in the world. With age, people become more susceptible to eye diseases such as AMD, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and cataracts. An increase in the geriatric population and associated ocular ailments create demand for eyeglasses. Such a high prevalence of eyesight disorders will cause a significant increase in the demand for eyewear products, including eyeglasses which will lead to the expansion of the global eyeglasses market at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

Growing demand for customized and multipurpose eyeglasses

The customization of eyewear products such as sunglasses and eyeglasses is an emerging trend across the world. These personalized eyeglasses are designed according to the consumers' facial contours. In order to enhance the range of customers, different vendors operating in the global eyeglasses market offers optimal frames that come with magnetic clips which, when attached to the frames, turn into polarized sunglasses with UV protection. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global eyeglasses market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading eyeglasses manufacturers, that include Carl Zeiss AG, De Rigo Spa, Dolomiti Eyewear, EssilorLuxottica, Fielmann AG, Hoya Corp.,Kering SA. Marcolin Spa, Rodenstock GmbH, Safilo Group Spa, CHARMANT Inc., Lenskart Solutions Pvt. Ltd.MONOQOOL, TEK Optical Inc., Titan Co. Ltd., Topology Eyewear, Vision Service Plan.

Also, the eyeglasses market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05825929/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

