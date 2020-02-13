NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The global eyelashes enhancing agents market is expected to reach US$ 579.43 Mn in 2027 from US$ 370.36 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019-2027.



Driving factors of the eyelashes enhancing agents are growing prevalence of eye diseases, and growing cosmetics industry are anticipated to fuel the growth of market. However, side effects associated with eyelash enhancing agents is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in coming years.



In Europe, natural and organic cosmetic products are gaining high prominence due to increasing awareness and preference for luxury personal care brands. In the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and other countries, consumers are increasing their consumption of beauty products such as eye care, skincare, and hair care, due to their enhancing characteristics.



According to the European trade association firm Cosmetics Europe, the UK cosmetics market was the third largest market with a value of €11.1bn (USD 12.543 Bn) in 2017. This market is largely driven by the successful coexistence of large and small leaders (e.g. Lashfactor London, VicCos Diffusion, and others) in the market



Increasing number of personal care & cosmetics industries is snowballing the eyelashes enhancing agents market in the US.The growth of market is also supported by the wave of innovation in the cosmetic industry.



The introduction of nanotechnology has resulted in the development of advanced eyelashes enhancing agents.There are several nanotech formulated eyelash serums that boost the growth of eyelashes.



Therefore, growing cosmetic industry and advancements in eyelash growth solution is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.



The global eyelashes enhancing agents market is segmented by type, application and content type.The global eyelashes enhancing agents market, based on content type has been segmented into bimatoprost, serum, and others.



The serum segment held a largest share of the market in 2018. Moreover, the serum segment is also anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, owing to the benefits and the ingredients being used in serums that ensure better enhancement of the lashes post application.



Some of the important primary and secondary sources included in the report are, Food and Drug Administration, Emirates Conformity Assessment Scheme, International Trade Administration, National Cancer Institute, National Health Service and others.



