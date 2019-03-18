NEW YORK, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global facades market is expected to grow to US$ 197.3 billion by 2025 from US$ 165.3 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 2.3%.



Facades are vital components of the building that enable in meeting the energy efficiency and interior comfort requirements of the building.The type of façade system to be put to use, the design of the façade, and the execution of the installation form the critical factors that determine the final energy consumption of the building.



As per recent studies, it has been estimated that air flow expenses of a building today comprise of 40% to 65% of the total expenses of the building. Also, buildings constructed in the Mediterranean climate in countries such as Spain witness winter energy losses owing to low temperatures.



The construction industry is expanding at a steady growth rate in the developed regions across the globe.While on the other hand, in the developing regions, the industry is experiencing a substantial growth rate.



Investments in the infrastructure construction industry are continuously growing across the globe.The major focus of investments is on the residential sectors as the global population is constantly increasing at an exponential rate, which is demanding more residential spaces.



The number of new residential buildings or individual houses rose rapidly over the years in the developed as well as developing nations worldwide.Countries in Asia Pacific region have significantly invested in the construction industry, and are still continuing the trend which is catalyzing the infrastructure construction over the years.



Further, the growing investments and initiatives in the residential and commercial construction in North American countries are influencing the facades manufacturers to increase their production.



The facades market has been segmented on the basis of connection material and application.On the basis of material, the facades market has been segmented into metal, wood, concrete, ceramic, and glass.



Further, the applications of these facades include in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.Geographically, the facades market is currently dominated by the US, followed by Asia Pacific countries especially by China, however the market is expected to be in favour of North America, which is anticipated to witness remarkable growth owing to high industrialization and IT sector in the country that resulted in increasing demands for facades by the industry sector as well as the commercial sector.



Besides this, the Middle-East region shows significant growth rate in near future due to growth in the construction of residential and other commercial buildings and complexes. These factors would help overall development as well as the growth of the facades market.



The overall facades market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the facades market.



It also provides the overview and forecast for the global facades market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.Also, the primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the facades market.



- Examine the political, economic, social and technology impact of the five regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.



