The global feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market size is projected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2019 to USD 3.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. The feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market is driven by various factors such as incidences of mycotoxin occurrence in crops, stringent regulations limiting the presence of mycotoxins in feed products, the global increase in the risk of mycotoxin contamination in livestock feed, and increase in demand and consumption of livestock-based products. However, prominent usage of mold inhibitors, acidifiers, and other feed preservatives as feed additives and lack in awareness among the small-scale livestock growers is restraining the market growth.



The yeast subsegment of the mycotoxin modifiers market is projected to be the fastest-growing, in terms of value.



The demand for yeast has increased as these are environmentally friendly and do not produce any toxic residue afterward.Furthermore, they are effective against a wide range of mycotoxins.



Thus far, the only species of yeast that has been thoroughly researched and utilized on a commercial scale is Trichosporon mycotoxinivorans. However, yeast have not been well characterized, and thus their practical application is limited.



The dry segment is projected to account for the larger market share during the forecast period.

Mycotoxin binders & modifiers are used in the dry form, as they mix readily with the feed ingredients and are easy to store.Moreover, in the dry form, dosage can be more accurately measured by livestock growers in comparison with the liquid form.



Such factors are driving the market for the dry form of feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market, in terms of value.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing, due to large livestock population and their increasing growth rate.Furthermore, increasing government regulation to control mycotoxin level in feed, due to rising concerns over food safety is expected to drive the market.



Additionally, there has been an increase in the production as well as consumption of meat products in the region, particularly of chicken and pork that is expected to fuel the feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market in the Asia Pacific region.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers manufacturers, and executives from various key organizations operating in the feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market.

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 18%, Tier 2: 36%, and Tier 3: 46%

• By Designation: C-level: 30%, D-level: 20%, and Managers: 50%

• By Region: North America: 18%, Europe: 27%, Asia Pacific: 37%, and RoW: 18%



The feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market comprises major players such as Cargill (US), BASF (Germany), ADM (US), Bayer (Germany), Perstorp (Sweden), Novus (US), BIOMIN (Austria), Impextraco (Belgium), Norel (Spain), Chr.Hansen (Denmark), Nutreco (Netherlands), Kemin (US), Adisseo (France), GLOBAL Nutritech (Turkey), and Alltech (US).



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The study covers the feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and its growth potential across different segments such as type, livestock, form, source, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market; along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market and subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help the stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and will provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



