LONDON, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market size is expected to reach $37.7 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 7.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2018 – 2024).



The feminine hygiene products market comprises different products such as sanitary pads, tampons, panty liners and shields, internal cleansers & sprays and disposable razors & blades. These products helps women in maintaining personal hygiene.



Improved economic growth has led to higher disposable incomes and purchasing power among end users, which has led to the growing demand for premium products, which has led to the market growth. Aggressive promotions and marketing strategies have further added to the market expansion.



Based on the Product type, the Feminine Hygiene Products market is segmented into Sanitary Pads, Panty Liners, Tampons & Menstrual Cups, Spray & Hygiene Wash, and Other Products. Based on the Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores/Department Stores, Specialty stores, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Platforms. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Edgewell Personal Care Company, Procter & Gamble Co., Unicharm Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Lil-Lets Group Ltd., Essity Aktiebolag (SCA Hygiene Group), Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corporation, First Quality Enterprises, Inc., and Hengan International Group Co. Ltd.



