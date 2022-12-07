The Global Fertilizer Spreader Sales to Get a Boost. According to Arizton More than 755,000 Units to be Sold by 2028. Mounted Fertilizer Spreader to Witness Tremendous Demand.

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the fertilizer spreader market will grow at a CAGR of 4.37% from 2022-2028. Development of smart and autonomous spreaders, increased food consumption & population growth, and fiscal support to farmers through loans & subsidies are some of the latest trends in the market. A new frontier of innovation emerged as agriculture met digital technologies, opening various paths to smart agriculture in the future. GPS and remote sensing make farming more accurate and productive, thereby gaining high traction in the fertilizer spreader market.

Fertilizer Spreader Market

The U.S. fertilizer spreader sales grew by approximately 10.3%, and the mounted type of spreader segment enjoyed high growth compared to 2020. Good business turnover among hobby and livestock farmers was one of the factors driving the steady growth of the mounted type of fertilizer spreader segment. The MEA and Latin America still have negligible farm mechanization, and vendors can explore these regions with a portfolio of mounted and trailed spreaders suitable for the specific regions. The fertilizer spreader market is in the growth stage, and manufacturers are looking for capacity augmentation in key countries.

The mounted fertilizer spreader segment generated the highest sales in almost all global regions. This segment mainly includes fertilizer spreaders mounted on trucks or tractors. The mounted fertilizer spreader and solid fertilizer type segments account for most of the development of the North American fertilizer spreader market. The mounted fertilizer spreader segment shipments are expected to reach 393.1 thousand units in 2028.

Fertilizer Spreader Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) 755.6 thousand Units Market Size (2022) 584.7 thousand Units CAGR (2022-2028) 4.37 % Base Year 2022 Historic Year 2020-2021 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segments Mounting Type, Fertilizer Type, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Largest Market Asia-Pacific Key Leading Countries US, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, India, China, New Zealand, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, and South Africa Key Vendors AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial, Deere & Company, Kuhn Group, Amazonen-Werke, Adams Fertilizer Equipment, Eurospand Cavallo, CEA AGRIMIX, Montag Mfg, Salford Group, Cleris, Takakita, Enorossi, Vervaet, and Kuxmann Market Dynamics · Development of smart & autonomous spreaders · Increased food consumption & population growth · Fiscal support to farmers through loans & subsidies · Increased farm mechanization

Looking for a free sample report? Click: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3618

Population growth directly affects the demand for food items as the number of mouths to feed increases. Global food production will likely increase by 70% by 2050 to feed an additional 2.2 billion people. Developing countries need to double their food production. An additional 200 million tons of meat and one billion tons of cereals will be required to produce per annum by 2050. This projects the intensity of technical advances and innovations required in the coming years. Fertilizer spreaders, the muscle of modern agriculture, will play a vital part in global food production during the forecast period. This, in turn, causes the demand for the fertilizer spreader market to be fueling rapidly.

AGCO Corporation, Deere & Co., CNH Industrial, Kuhn Group are the major global fertilizer spreader market vendors. The competition among these leading players on the global stage is high. Several players offer various agricultural equipment to achieve economies of scale. Most players follow the acquisition strategy. Vendors are using innovative market models to accelerate growth and concentrate on expanding their portfolios. Many foreign players are expected to expand their market presence, particularly in the developing countries of APAC and Europe, to gain more market share during the forecast period. Improvements in global economic conditions will boost demand expansion, making it an enticing time to introduce new products.

Farm Mechanizations to Boost the Market Demand

Prominent and emerging countries across the globe are witnessing a high rate of farm mechanization; however, the level of mechanization varies among geographical regions. In agricultural countries such as India, China, and the US, there is a need to implement advanced technology to increase production and net incomes due to high growth in the countries. These countries are also adopting farm mechanization at a faster rate. Fertilizer spreaders used on the farm generally account for some of the significant parts of mechanization in the country. In 2021, China and India were the largest fertilizer spreader market in terms of sales in APAC. According to the World Bank, more than 50% of the population will migrate to cities by 2050. This migration will drastically affect the workforce engaged in the agriculture sector, further boosting the contribution of farm mechanization.

