Global Fiber Laser Market: About this market

This fiber laser market analysis considers sales from material processing, advanced application, healthcare, and other applications. Our study also finds the sales of fiber laser in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the material processing segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as processing, and fabrication of small electronic components will play a significant role in the material processing segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global fiber laser market report looks at factors such as demand for high-power fiber lasers, increasing demand for fiber lasers in additive manufacturing, and the prevalence of fiber lasers in coding and marking of products. However, limited availability of rare earth elements, presence of substitutes, and economic slowdown and other macroeconomic factors may hamper the growth of the fiber laser industry over the forecast period.



Global Fiber Laser Market: Overview

Increasing demand for fiber lasers in additive manufacturing

Fiber lasers are integral components of the additive manufacturing process. The process significantly reduces material waste, lowers the number of production steps, and decreases the amount of inventory as well as distinct parts needed for assembly. In addition, metal-based 3D printing processes such as laser material deposition and selective laser melting use fiber laser to fuse the metal powder and produce high-quality components. This has further encouraged vendors in the market to offer fiber lasers for the additive manufacturing process to produce prototypes and unique pieces. Thus, the growing demand for additive manufacturing will lead to the expansion of the global fiber laser market at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.

Technological advances in fiber lasers

Vendors are focusing on developing nanosecond pulsed fiber lasers. These lasers are ideal for several types of industrial applications, such as laser ablation, trimming, micro-machining, silicon cutting, and others. These nanosecond fiber lasers offer a wide range of pulse repetition rates and provide better stability as well as high reliability. In addition, several applications in the electronics industry such as trimming resistors and conductors, marking ceramic substrates, and removing thin layers from transparent substrates are increasingly using technologically advanced fiber lasers. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global fiber laser market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fiber laser manufacturers, that include Coherent Inc., FANUC Corp., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., Keopsys Group, Lumentum Holdings Inc., Maxphotonics Co. Ltd., nLIGHT Inc., TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG, and Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co. Ltd.

Also, the fiber laser market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



