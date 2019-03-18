NEW YORK, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global financial accounting software market accounted to US$ 4.36 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 10.37 Bn by 2025. Driving factors such as gaining prominence of the cloud based accounting software, growing demands for an efficient yet cost-effective solution for managing accounting related tasks, and demand for a more enhanced solution enabling good traceability and visibility of the accounting are anticipated to have a huge impact on the development of financial accounting software market in the coming years.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05653776



Key trend which will predominantly effect the market in coming year is introduction of accounting bots, and Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) implementations.Few leading companies operating in the financial accounting software market have introduced an accounting bot that resembles Siri over the iPhone.



These bots however are used to specify the tasks to the accounting and expense tracking teams.Sage, and Xero have been at the forefront of this innovation with their introductions of Pegg and Xero Messenger application respectively.



These applications empower connection with the instant messaging applications that enable keeping a track on the financial transactions.



Financial accounting software market by application is segmented into Payroll Management Systems, Billing & Invoice System, Enterprise Resource Planning Systems, and Time & Expense Management Systems.Globally, businesses are growing at a fastest rate which create a need for several software solutions in order to ease several business operations.



Efficiently managed accounting system is important for any business to make the accounting process faster and smoother.Payroll management system is a process of managing employee's financial records comprising of wages, bonuses, and salaries, net pay, and deductions.



These operations play a significant role in the growth of the companies, thus, the increase in need and demand for payroll management system is expected to flourish the global market in near future.



The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the financial accounting software industry.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global financial accounting software market

- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the financial accounting software market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies

- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

- Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

- Examine the political, economic, social and technology impact of the five regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05653776



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

