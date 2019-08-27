NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Fish Sauce Market: About this market

This fish sauce market analysis considers sales from both industrial and traditional fish sauce. Our analysis also considers the sales of fish sauce in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the industrial fish sauce segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as convenience in the use of industrial sauce compared to the traditional fish sauce will play a significant role in the industrial fish sauce segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global fish sauce market report looks at factors such as new product launches, increasing global fish production, and wide application of fish sauce. However, increasing fish allergy among consumers, availability of substitutes, and declining krill population may hamper the growth of the fish sauce industry over the forecast period.

Wide application of fish sauce Fish sauce is used for cooking a variety of dishes. It helps in adding savory flavor to food products and is used to prepare dishes such as grilled chicken, pasta sauce, and salad dressings. The increase in the number of people that prefer to cook at home than dine out will also drive market growth during the forecast period. The cost-conscious consumers have reduced their restaurant visits and expenditure on food products at food-service outlets. Thus, the wide applications of fish sauce will lead to the expansion of the global fish sauce market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Production of fish sauce from fish waste Fish waste includes a mixture of its head, viscera, scale, skin, caudal fin, and bone. The wastage of fish is increasing globally. Such fish waste can be effectively reduced by using it for preparing by-products such as fish feed and fish sauce. The use of fish waste to produce fish sauce will help in better utilization of fish. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

With the presence of several major players, the global fish sauce market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fish sauce manufacturers, that include Masan Group Corp., Pichai Fish Sauce Co. Ltd., Rayong Fish Sauce Industry Co. Ltd., Thai Fishsauce Factory (Squid Brand) Co. Ltd. Unilever Group.

Also, the fish sauce market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

