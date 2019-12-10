NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Fitness App Market: About this market

This fitness app market analysis considers sales from lifestyle monitoring, health monitoring, and other applications. Our study also finds the sales of fitness app in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the lifestyle monitoring segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising popularity of workout apps and diet and nutrition apps will play a significant role in the lifestyle monitoring segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global fitness app market report looks at factors such as increasing use of mobile apps, growing adoption of wearable devices, and rising penetration of Internet. However, increasing availability of low-quality apps, data integrity and privacy issues, and compatibility issues may hamper the growth of the fitness app industry over the forecast period.



Global Fitness App Market: Overview

Growing adoption of wearable devices

The market is witnessing an increase in the demand for wearable devices such as smartwatches, smart bands, and smart rings that have various features such as calling, messaging, and fitness tracking. These devices can be integrated with fitness apps to provide information on heartrate, exercise cognition, and issue movement reminders. Vendors are expanding their product portfolios by launching products equipped with advanced features such as LTE, music storage, built-in GPS, etc. Some vendors are also offering low-cost wearable products that are specifically designed for children. This growing adoption of wearable devices will lead to the expansion of the global fitness app market at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period.

Proliferation of fitness apps

Vendors in the market are introducing various fitness apps for different purposes, workout routines, and exercises. For instance, some vendors are introducing fitness apps specifically for pregnant women, different age groups and gender. These apps enable customers to monitor their health and fitness by analyzing their calorie intake and provide guidance about proper nutrition to help them stay healthy and fit. The launch of such new and advanced fitness apps is enabling vendors to increase their market share and profitability. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global fitness app market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fitness app manufacturers, that include adidas AG, ASICS Digital Inc., Azumio Inc., BetterME., FitNow Inc., Google LLC, Nike Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Under Armour Inc., and YAZIO GmbH.

Also, the fitness app market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



