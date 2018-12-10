NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

About this market

The demand for foods with fewer calories and essential nutrients among health-conscious population is increasing. As a result, there is an increase in the demand for fresh foods as they are unprocessed and contain fibers, vitamins, and naturally occurring minerals. Flaxseed oil slows down the aging process and help in reducing weight. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the global flaxseed oil market will register a CAGR of over 3% by 2023.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05647284







Market overview

Benefits of consumption of flaxseed oil

Flaxseed oil contains alpha linolenic acid (ALA). ALA is a type of omega-3 fatty acid that is converted into active forms of omega-3 acids such as eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) which helps in minimizing inflammation and improving the memory.

Presence of popular alternatives

Some of the alternative products include fish oil, grapeseed oil, and olive oil. These products are very close substitutes and easily available in the market.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the flaxseed oil market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Completive landscape

The market appears to be concentrated with the presence of a few companies. Factors such as the demand for foods with fewer calories and essential nutrients and benefits of consumption of flaxseed oil, will provide considerable growth opportunities to flaxseed oil market manufacturers. Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, General Nutrition Centers, Nature's Way Products, and Wonder Labs are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05647284



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

