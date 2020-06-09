The Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market is expected to grow by $ 1.57 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

News provided by

Reportlinker

Jun 09, 2020, 11:40 ET

NEW YORK, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the flexible intermediate bulk container market and it is poised to grow by $ 1.57 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on flexible intermediate bulk container market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793585/?utm_source=PRN


The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high demand for FIBCs from the construction industry and cost savings associated with FIBC use.
The flexible intermediate bulk container market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.

The flexible intermediate bulk container market is segmented as below:
By End-user
• Chemical
• Food
• Others

By Geographic Landscape
• APAC
North America
Europe
• MEA
South America

This study identifies the growing manufacturing industry as one of the prime reasons driving the flexible intermediate bulk container market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our flexible intermediate bulk container market covers the following areas:
• Flexible intermediate bulk container market sizing
• Flexible intermediate bulk container market forecast
• Flexible intermediate bulk container market industry analysis

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793585/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

Also from this source

The Global Data Center Construction Market is expected to grow by ...

The Global Crash Barrier Systems Market is expected to grow by $...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics