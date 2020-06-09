The Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market is expected to grow by $ 1.57 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period
Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the flexible intermediate bulk container market and it is poised to grow by $ 1.57 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on flexible intermediate bulk container market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high demand for FIBCs from the construction industry and cost savings associated with FIBC use.
The flexible intermediate bulk container market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.
The flexible intermediate bulk container market is segmented as below:
By End-user
• Chemical
• Food
• Others
By Geographic Landscape
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• MEA
• South America
This study identifies the growing manufacturing industry as one of the prime reasons driving the flexible intermediate bulk container market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our flexible intermediate bulk container market covers the following areas:
• Flexible intermediate bulk container market sizing
• Flexible intermediate bulk container market forecast
• Flexible intermediate bulk container market industry analysis
