The Global Floating Liquefied Natural Gas Market is expected to grow by $ 20.69 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period

Global Floating Liquefied Natural Gas Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the floating liquefied natural gas market and it is poised to grow by $ 20.69 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period. Our reports on floating liquefied natural gas market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising global oil and gas consumption, increasing advantages of FLNG and new offshore gas discoveries.

The floating liquefied natural gas market analysis includes processing capacity segment and geographical landscape.



The floating liquefied natural gas market is segmented as below:

By Processing Capacity

large-scale capacity

small-scale capacity

By Geographic Landscapes

North America

MEA

APAC

Europe

South America



This study identifies the increasing use of natural gas in transportation sector as one of the prime reasons driving the floating liquefied natural gas market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in number of deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling projects and increasing demand for cleaner fuel will lead to sizable demand in the market.

