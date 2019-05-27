NEW YORK, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in flooring market to 2024 by end use (residential, healthcare, education, hospitality, retail, office, others). Flooring type (Carpets and rugs, resilient flooring, and non-resilient) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



The future of the global flooring market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and non-residential sectors. The global flooring market is expected to reach an estimated $250.8 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing residential construction and growth in renovation and remodeling activities.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the flooring market, include increasing demand for loose lay flooring and the introduction of aqua+ technology in laminate flooring.



The study includes the flooring market size and forecast for the global flooring market through 2024, segmented by end use, flooring type, and region, as follows:



Flooring Market by End Use [Value ($ Billion) from 2013 to 2024]:

Residential Non Residential Healthcare Education Hospitality Retail Office Others



Flooring Market by Flooring Type [Value ($ Billion) and Volume (Billion Square Feet) from 2013 to 2024]:

Carpet and Rug Resilient Flooring Vinyl and Others Non-Resilient Flooring Ceramic Tiles Wood and Laminate



Flooring Market by Region [Value ($ Billion) and Volume (Billion Square Feet) from 2013 to 2024]:

North America Europe APAC ROW

Some of the flooring companies profiled in this report include Mohawk industries, Shaw industries, Tarkett, Beaulieu International, Dixie Group Inc., Forbo Holding, Interface Incorporation, Armstrong Flooring, and Gerflor and others.



On the basis of comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that non-resilient flooring will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand for ceramic tiles in developing region. The analyst predicts that resilient flooring is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its minimal maintenance requirements and high durability.



Within the global flooring market, residential will remain the largest end use market over the forecast period due to growth in single and multi-family buildings. Non-residential flooring is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing construction of office, retail and other commercial buildings.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region; it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing urbanization and building construction activities.



Some of the features of "Flooring Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global flooring market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and volume (Billion Square Feet) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global flooring market size by end use, and flooring in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global flooring market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global flooring market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the flooring market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global flooring market by end use (residential, healthcare, education, hospitality, retail, office, others). Flooring type (Carpets and rugs, resilient flooring, and non-resilient) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which product segment will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this flooring market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this flooring market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this flooring market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the flooring market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the flooring market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this flooring market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this flooring market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this flooring market?



