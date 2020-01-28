NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The global flow cytometry market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3%.

The global flow cytometry market size is projected to reach USD 6.4 billion by 2025 from USD 4.0 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2025. The key factors driving the growth of this market include technological advancements in flow cytometers, the increasing adoption of flow cytometry in research and clinical trials, growing focus on immunology and immuno-oncology research, increasing incorporation of AI platforms in flow cytometry workflows and advancements in flow cytometry software, high incidence and prevalence of target diseases, and the availability of novel products.

The bead-based technology segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By technology, the flow cytometry market is classified into cell-based and bead-based.In 2019, the cell-based flow cytometry segment accounted for the largest share of the market.



However, the bead-based flow cytometry segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the bead-based flow cytometry segment can be attributed to the procedural advantages offered by this technology over other cell-based technology, such as the capacity to detect multiple analytes (also known as multiplexing), high reproducibility, stability, and speed.



The reagents and consumables segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2019–2025.

On the basis of product and service, the flow cytometry market is categorized into reagents and consumables, instruments, services, software, and accessories. The reagents and consumables segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the development and commercialization of high-quality application-specific reagents and assays and continuous requirement of flow cytometry reagents by end users (due to the increasing number of flow cytometry-based research activities).



The Asia Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2019–2025)

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global flow cytometry market in 2019 followed by Europe.However, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



The increasing participation of China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea in flow cytometry-based research; expansion of research infrastructure in the region; and public-private finding aimed towards boosting advance research practices are the key factors responsible for the growth of this market in the Asia Pacific.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–33%, Tier 2–46%, and Tier 3–21%

• By Designation: C-level–26%, Director-level–20%, and Others–54%

• By Region: North America–33%, Europe–29%, APAC–24%, and RoW–14%



The major players in the market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Sysmex Partec GmbH (Germany), Luminex Corporation (US), Miltenyi Biotec GmbH (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Sony Biotechnology, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), bioMérieux S.A. (France), Enzo Life Sciences, Inc. (US), Stratedigm, Inc. (US), Cytonome/ST LLC (US), Cytek Biosciences (US), and Apogee Flow Systems Ltd. (UK).



This report studies the flow cytometry market based on technology, product and service, application, end user, and region.The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth.



It analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of market segments with respect to four main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).



This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market shares of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the flow cytometry market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.



