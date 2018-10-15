LONDON, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flow imaging microscopy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2%.

The global flow imaging microscopy market is projected to reach USD 49.23 million by 2023 from USD 31.67 million in 2018, at CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by benefits of flow imaging microscopy over other particle analyzers. Recommendations for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical quality control and increasing investments in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical R&D are also expected to support market growth. The technological limitations of flow imaging microscopy are expected to hinder market growth to a certain extent.



Biotechnology companies are estimated to dominate the flow imaging microscopy market in 2018.

By end user, the flow imaging microscopy market is divided into biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical companies, and other end users.In 2018, biotechnology companies are estimated to be the largest end users of flow imaging microscopy.



This is because the demand for flow imaging microscopy is high in biotechnology companies owing to the significant impact of particle sizes on the safety and efficacy of biologics.



The biologics segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2018.

On the basis of sample type, the flow imaging microscopy market is divided into biologics, small molecules, and other sample types.Biologics are expected to dominate the market in 2018 as well as register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Regulatory recommendations for subvisible particle analysis in biologics and better suitability of flow imaging microscopy are the major factors contributing to market growth.



The wet dispersion segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2018.

Based on sample dispersion, the flow imaging microscopy market is divided into wet dispersion and dry dispersion.The wet dispersion segment is expected to dominate the market in 2018 as well as register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The wide adoption of wet dispersion for biologics, which is a major application area of flow imaging microscopy, is a major factor contributing to market growth.



North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2018.

By geography, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the flow imaging microscopy market in 2018, followed by Europe. The well-established pharmaceutical industry, the presence of leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and high R&D investments in North America are the key drivers for this regional market.



The key players operating in the flow imaging microscopy market are ProteinSimple (US), Fluid Imaging Technologies (US), Occhio (Belgium), and Fritsch (Germany).



