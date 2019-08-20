NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Fluorosilicic Acid Market: About this market

This fluorosilicic acid market analysis considers sales from water fluoridation, chemical manufacturing, metal surface treatment, and electroplating, hide processing, and others. Our analysis also considers the sales of fluorosilicic acid in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the water fluoridation segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing use of fluorosilicic acid in water fluoridation application will play a significant role in water fluoridation segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global fluorosilicic acid market report looks at factors such as rising demand for water fluoridation, growth of oil and gas industry, and increasing demand for wood preservation. However, uncertainties in the health hazards associated with fluorosilicic acid, the slowdown of the manufacturing sector in China, and adoption of renewable and non-combustible energy sources may hamper the growth of the fluorosilicic acid industry over the forecast period.

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5807381/?utm_source=PRN Global Fluorosilicic Acid Market: Overview

Rising demand for water fluoridation

Fluorosilicic acid is predominantly used in water fluoridation process as a fluoride additive. A controlled level of fluoride in water prevents cavities and tooth decay. Hence, several regulatory bodies and dental associations recommend water fluoridation to prevent tooth cavities. This will lead to the expansion of the global fluorosilicic acid market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of etched glass products

The growing demand for glass has also boosted the demand for etched glass in the building and construction industry. Etched glass enhances the appearance of the surroundings when combined with artificial lighting systems. Fluorosilicic acid is widely used as an abrasive compound in the glass industry for glass etching applications. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global fluorosilicic acid market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fluorosilicic acid manufacturers, that American Elements, Honeywell International Inc., NAPCO Chemical Co. Inc., Solvay SA, The Mosaic Co.

Also, the fluorosilicic acid market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5807381/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers

For more information: Sarah Smith Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904 Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

