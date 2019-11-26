The Global Foodservice Disposables Market to Reach Revenues of Over $78 Billion by 2025 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, Foodservice Disposables Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

By 2020, the foodservice providers are expected to capture over 60% share of the food expenses from consumers across the globe.

The reusable foodservice products used in common public spaces have been found to have microbiological exposure levels and above-acceptance bacteria levels than single-use disposable products.

In North America , the commercial and institution segment will grow with the highest CAGR of more than 5%; however, the highest revenue addition will be witnessed by the restaurant and catering sector at $2.43 billion , during the forecast period.

, the commercial and institution segment will grow with the highest CAGR of more than 5%; however, the highest revenue addition will be witnessed by the restaurant and catering sector at , during the forecast period. The adoption of foodservice disposables made with paper are expected to witness highest traction in terms of new demand with CAGR 6% and revenue addition of $7.74 bn , during the forecast period.

, during the forecast period. In 2019, western Europe , led by Germany , will lead Europe and account for over 70% of the revenues.

, led by , will lead and account for over 70% of the revenues. China and Japan are expected to face increasing pressure against the production of disposable chopsticks. This can lead to reduction in exports, thereby driving market for reusable chopsticks in Europe .

and are expected to face increasing pressure against the production of disposable chopsticks. This can lead to reduction in exports, thereby driving market for reusable chopsticks in . UAE and Saudi Arabia lead the Middle East and Africa market with a share of over 50% in 2019. However, the global F&B corporations have strategic vigil over the region leading to rise of Africa as the breadbasket for the world, thereby impacting the foodservice market.

lead the and market with a share of over 50% in 2019. However, the global F&B corporations have strategic vigil over the region leading to rise of as the breadbasket for the world, thereby impacting the foodservice market. Underpinned by stringent regulations against single-use plastic, paper based foodservice disposables are expected to add revenue of over $650 million during the forecast period in Latin America .

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, end-user, material type, application, and geography.

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 5 key vendors and 21 other vendors.

Foodservice Disposables Market – Segmentation

Disposable cups are among the most prominent items used by consumers and food outlets. The rise in the on-the-go coffee and coffee culture has taken throwaway cups to new heights in the market.

The hotel & restaurant segment has emerged as the major end-user of paper disposables. The demand for paper cups has witnessed a surge worldwide owing to their eco-friendly nature.

Individual consumers have high preferences for large multifunction cups, dinnerware, and cutlery. The segment has witnessed a high demand for cold cups. North America was the most significant revenue contributor to the individual consumer segment.

Market Segmentation by Type

Containers

Cups

Dinnerware

Cutlery

Others

Market Segmentation by End-user

Restaurant and Catering Sector

Commercial and Institutions Sector

Individual Consumers sector

Others

Market Segmentation by Material

Plastic

Paper

Aluminum

Others

Market Segmentation by Distribution

Retail

Online

Foodservice Disposables Market – Dynamics

The foodservice disposable products made from PLA, CPLA, Areca leaves, and other natural products are biodegradable as well as compostable. The products can be recycled or readily composted in composting facilities. Consumers are becoming aware of the fact that a smaller number of foodservice disposables as well as all other plastic wastes, only a small quantity is properly recycled with a majority still ending up in unsecure landfills and oceans. The demand, adoption, and usage of single-use disposables is not going to reduce anytime soon. However, the shift in consumer demand and expectation to get sustainably produced, easily degradable or compostable single use products will witness growing demand during the forecast period.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Emergence of Third-Party Food Delivery Services

Convenience Maximalism and Changing Food Habits

Emergence of Sustainable Products

Low Degree of Standardization Led by Volatility

Foodservice Disposables Market – Geography

China, Japan, and India are witnessing a surge in disposable solutions on account of fast-growing economies and increasing consumption. The increasing demand from food joints and other end-user segments is a major factor for APAC market growth. The APAC region has demand for both low-cost and premium foodservice disposables. The foodservice market in China is witnessing an upward trend with wider adoption among urban cities on account of higher focus of hygiene and sustainable production and consumption. The market in Australia, Japan, and New Zealand are looking for products with advanced features with feedback allowance in some form every time the product is used.

Market Segmentation Geography

APAC

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

North America

US

Canada

MEA

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Major Vendors

Anchor Packaging

Dart Container Corp.

Huhtamaki

Novolex

Pactiv (Reynolds Group)

Other vendors include - Berry Global, Cascades, Genpak, Georgia-Pacific (Koch Industries), Acorn, Biopac India Corporation, D&W Fine Pack, Dopla, First Pack, Gold Plast, Gordon Food Service, GreenGood, Lollicup USA, Multi-Cup Solutions, Pak-Man Food Packaging, Pelican&plus, Sabert, Vegware, WinCup, Fabri-Kal, Westrock, Abena, Beltec, Bionatic, Biotrem, Bollant, Citi Pack, Eco Party Box, Eco-friendly, Placon, Fineline Settings, Giolak, Graphic Packaging International, Green Wave International, Handy Wacks, Harwal Group of Companies, Hoffmaster Group, Inline Plastics Corporation, Jeafer Foodservice Solutions, Luheng Papers Company, Magento, Megafoam Containers Enterprise, Performance Food Group, Republic Plastics, Styrotech Corporation, Swan Mill Paper, Wallace Packaging, Wentworth Technologies, and Your Green 2 Go.

