NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Forensic Technology Market size is expected to reach $20.79 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 14.0% CAGR during the forecast period. Forensic technology has grown into a major tool in the court of law. It is used with an objective to investigate crime. Increasing crime rates and growing need to solve finesse crimes using advanced technologies are the factors that would drive the growth of the global forensic technologies market. Additionally, government initiatives in the form of funding to support forensic research would further add to the growth of the market. However, questionable accuracy of the results through the use of these technologies would limit the market growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05304204



Based on service type, the market is segmented into Chemical Analysis, Fingerprint Analysis, DNA Profiling, Firearm Analysis and Other Service. Based on Product, the market is segmented into Biometric Devices, Digital Forensic, DNA Testing, Ballistic Forensic and Other Products. The report also covers geographical segmentation of Forensic Technology market. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report includes Eurofins Scientific, LGC Forensics, SPEX Forensics, Neogen Corporation, NMS Labs, 3M Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, Ultra electronics forensic technology and Agilent Technologies.



