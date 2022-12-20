The Global Gaming Peripheral Market is expected to grow by $5,610.35 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.41% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Gaming Peripheral Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the gaming peripheral market and it is poised to grow by $5,610.35 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.41% during the forecast period. Our report on the gaming peripheral market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05060864/?utm_source=PRN





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising popularity of e-sports, the increasing availability of advanced gaming consoles, and the emergence of ultra-high definition (HD) TVs and PCs.



The gaming peripheral market is segmented as below:

By Type

â€¢ Controllers

â€¢ Headsets

â€¢ Keyboards

â€¢ Gaming mice

â€¢ Others



By Technology

â€¢ Wired

â€¢ Wireless



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ North America

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ South America

â€¢ Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising popularity of multiplayer video games as one of the prime reasons driving the gaming peripheral market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing emergence of haptics gaming peripherals and growing advances in gaming mice will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the gaming peripheral market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Gaming peripheral market sizing

â€¢ Gaming peripheral market forecast

â€¢ Gaming peripheral market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gaming peripheral market vendors that include Corsair Gaming Inc., COUGAR, Creative Technology Ltd., DuckyChannel International Co. Ltd., GoodBetterBest Ltd., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Mad Catz Global Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Plantronics Inc., Razer Inc., Sentey Inc., Shure Inc., Skullcandy Inc., Sony Group Corp., SteelSeries ApS, Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd., Turtle Beach Corp., Logitech International SA, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, and Sharkoon Technologies GmbH. Also, the gaming peripheral market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05060864/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker