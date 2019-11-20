The Global Garden and Lawn Tractors Market to Generate Revenues of Over $2.3 Billion by 2024 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, Garden and Lawn Tractors Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024 is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4% during the forecast period.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

$1.87 billion incremental revenue opportunities in the garden and lawn tractors market to be capitalized in the next five years. The increased preferences for garden tractors for the heavy-duty work by the professional users is expected to add over $180 million -opportunities for market vendors. Although gas-powered equipment would continue its dominance during the forecast period, electric equipment would witness a rise of approximately 3 percentage points during the forecast period. The increased expenditure on the development of golf courses globally is expected to present an opportunity of over $30 million for vendors. In 2018, North America accounted for nearly 45% share in the garden and lawn tractors market. Growing technological innovations would intensify competition which could be attributed to the changing market conditions and shifting consumer demands in the different regions across the world.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2018−2024

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, fuel type, application, drive type, horsepower, and geography.

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 4 key vendors and 20 other vendors.

Garden and Lawn Tractors Market – Segmentation

Zero-turn lawn tractors have profound usage in the residential (smaller-sized lawn areas) as well as commercial sectors (medium to large-sized lawn areas). The increasing demand can be attributed to excellent maneuverability features offered by this equipment along with agility.

The electric-powered garden and lawn tractors segment is expected to witness growth at a considerable rate during the forecast period. The increasing demand for sustainable or eco-friendly solutions in the gardening sector is another driver for market growth.

With the increase in the number of golf courses, the need to maintain the pristine condition increases, thereby propelling the demand for lawn and garden equipment in the market.

The 4-wheeled drive segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2018–2024.

Market Segmentation by Products

Lawn

Garden

Zero-turn Tractors

Market Segmentation by Fuel Type

Gas-powered

Battery-powered

Electric-powered

Market Segmentation by Application

Residential Users

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses

Government and Others

Market Segmentation by Horsepower Types

<18HP

18-24HP

>24HP

Market Segmentation by Drive Type

2-wheeled Drive

4-wheeled Drive

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Retail

Online

Garden and Lawn Tractors Market – Dynamics

Increasing competitive environment is driving the players to use different marketing tools and strategies, thereby increasing their profitability and gaining an edge over their counterparts. With the implementation of different strategies, it becomes easier for the vendors to identify their potential market. One of the most important strategies include creating a strong cooperation between different stages of the product lifecycle such as product development, branding, sales as well as marketing. Promotion is considered as a way of communication in between the consumers and products, thereby impacting the consumer buying behavior and their decisions as well. Hence, the major players emphasize on implementing various promotional strategies in order to create awareness, brand value and demand among the users. These activities will fuel the growth of the global garden and lawn tractor market.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increasing number of golf courses in the world

Increasing adoption of green spaces

Growing landscaping industry

Development of Sustainable Cities

Garden and Lawn Tractors Market – Geography

In 2018, North America dominated the market. North America was led by the US, where garden and lawn tractors have profound usage on golf courses and sports fields. The demand for landscaping services in Europe is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for the beautification of lawn/garden/turf areas in the residential sector and commercial spaces is likely to drive the demand for landscaping services in the region. The growing population in the APAC region is expected to impact the growth of the residential and commercial sectors favorably. Urbanization in APAC is expected to bolster the demand for recreational parks, creating the need for maintenance, which is expected to drive demand for lawn and garden care equipment during the forecast period. The adoption of technologically advanced gardening equipment or tools is expected to witness significant demand during the forecast period in MEA.

Market Segmentation by Geography

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Switzerland



Sweden



Netherlands



Belgium



Spain

Latin America

Argentina



Brazil



Mexico

MEA

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



UAE

North America

Canada



US

Major Vendors

Deere & Company

Husqvarna Group

MTD Products

STIGA Group

Other vendors include - AGCO Corp., AL-KO Group, AriensCo, AS-Motor, Briggs & Stratton Corp., Emak S.p.A, Honda Power Equipment, IHI Shibaura, Kubota, Lowe's Corp., Metalcraft of Mayville, Schiller Grounds Care, Stanley Black & Decker, Stihl, Swisher Acquisition, Textron Incorporated, The Grasshopper Company (Moridge Manufacturing, Inc.), The Toro Company, Trimax Mowing Systems, and Weibang.

