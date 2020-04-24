NEW YORK, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Purchase of Global Garden Equipment Battery Market Report,

The global garden equipment battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019–2025.



Increasing landscaping activities across the world primarily drive the garden equipment battery market. Changing lifestyle preferences and demographic shifts play a pivotal role in the gardening and landscaping industry. The gardening process is expected to add aesthetic value to commercial and residential properties. Landscape and lawn care service providers are incorporating new route optimization technology, geo-measuring, mobile irrigation system controllers, and ride-on equipment to increase market shares. The increasing government spends on landscaping services, public spaces, and green spaces are expected to bolster the demand for garden equipment during the forecast period.



The increasing shift toward sustainable solutions among professionals, as well as semi-professional consumers is likely to bolster the demand for electric and battery-powered gardening solutions in the market. With advances in technology, battery-powered devices are expected to increase in prominence. Features such as low maintenance, noiseless operations are expected to bolster the demand for battery-powered tools. The battery-powered garden equipment is environment-friendly and releases no fumes. Reduced vibrations and convenience are expected to increase the usage of battery-powered tools among residential and commercial users.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the garden equipment battery market during the forecast period:

• Growth in the Landscaping Industry

• The shift toward Eco-Friendly Products

• The popularity of Green Spaces Concept

• Growing Influx of Battery-Powered Products

The study considers the present scenario of the garden equipment battery market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



GARDEN EQUIPMENT BATTERY MARKET: SEGMENTATION



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by products, power sources, battery, end-users, and geography. Lawnmowers are commonly used garden equipment for grass cutting and mowing applications. The growing number of residential construction projects is expected to propel landscaping services, thereby accelerating the sale of lawnmowers, which plays an essential role in maintaining gardens/yards/lawns. The increasing emphasis for backyard maintenance and beautification is gaining significant rise among homeowners, thereby favorably impacting the overall demand for lawn mowers in the market.

The usage of turf care equipment has become crucial to achieving well-manicured areas with watering and proper fertilization processes. Consumers are focusing on landscaping services, along with other recreational activities. This can be attributed to high disposable incomes in different regions, coupled with the presence of a large number of athletic fields and golf courses. Recreational developments, along with the expansion of golf projects in different regions, are subjected to boost the sale of turf care tools sales during the forecast period.

Pole saws are the versatile gardening tools, which help in pruning fruit trees and cutting branches from the crown of trees. They have profound usage in the residential and commercial segments. The commercial application varies from heavy-weight to lightweight to medium-weight of operations to be performed. The increasing landscaping service industry is expected to bolster the demand for commercial equipment due to the increased emphasis on the usage of heavyweight and powerful tools. The growing demand for backyard beautification among homeowners is projected to propel the growth of pole saw equipment in the residential segment.



The replacement of gas-powered equipment with electric-powered ones has resulted in a nearly 40% reduction of carbon dioxide and a 99% decrease in carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbons, and methane. Corded tools offer several environmental, social, and financial benefits, which have increased their popularity among commercial indoor service providers and municipalities. With increasing innovations, professionals are increasingly focusing on following sustainability practices. However, corded models are expected to witness decline as they have offered limited scope for mobility, thereby posing as a restraint for market growth.

Cordless machines have gained significant traction among users as they help to reduce the hassle related to gas-powered lawnmower models, thereby avoiding limitations and inconvenience related to corded models. Cordless devices are gaining popularity in the market as they are lightweight, thereby enabling users to work for a long duration. Landscape professionals and homeowners are increasingly focusing on the adoption of robotic products, thus leading to the replacement of manually led lawn care equipment. Moreover, features such as low maintenance and affordability are expected to propel the demand among professionals and commercial users. With the implementation of technology such as Bluetooth connectivity, retaining all the product-related information becomes easy.



Lithium-ion (Li-Ion) batteries have significantly become leading battery technology in garden equipment, outperforming other battery types such as lead-acid and nickel-cadmium. Li-Ion batteries are poised to become the first choice for cordless tools, including lawnmowers, leaf blowers, chainsaws, snowblowers, turf equipment, or pole saws. These batteries owe the capability to wear out over time owing to the usage and age factor. In addition to this, these batteries can hold a larger amount of energy in comparison to their counterparts. Lead-acid batteries are being used in gardening equipment such as cordless lawn mowers as well as in ride-on mowers. They prove to be a viable option on account of safety because these batteries rarely catch fire or explode. However, they offer one of the lowest energy densities, thereby reducing their usage and preference among portable gardening tools.



Lawn and garden equipment are considered as an important element in the landscaping and lawn care industry. With increasing population, the residential construction sector is expected to witness boost, which, in turn, will drive garden equipment sales. The application of power garden equipment is expected to increase with increased awareness and high disposable incomes in developed regions. Residential users are opting for several types of garden tools such as leaf blowers, edger and trimmers, garden tractors, hedge trimmers, and lawnmowers. Factors such as storage, portability, and safety are usually the deciding factors for residential end-users to choose the gear. The usage of battery-powered and electric-powered devices is anticipated to gain a considerable rise in demand among household users in developed countries.

The demand for garden equipment in professional landscaping services is primarily driven by the increased investment in upcoming landscaping projects. Professional landscaping services are witnessing significant rise across the world. Developed countries such as Europe and the US along with emerging economies such as China and India are largely witnessing robust growth in commercial landscaping services. The growth in office spaces and commercial construction contributes favorably to the increasing demand for garden tools.



Market Segmentation by Products

• Lawn Mowers

• Turf Equipment

• Pole Saws

• Chainsaws

• Leaf Blowers

• Garden Tillers

• Snow tillers

• Trimmers and Edgers

• Brushcutters

Market Segmentation by Power Sources

• Corded

• Cordless

Market Segmentation by Battery Type

• Lithium-ion

• Lead Acid

• Others

Market Segmentation by End-users

• Residential Users

• Professional Landscaping Services

• Golf Courses

• Government & Others



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

The demand for landscaping services in the US is largely bolstered by increasing discretionary spending. The region is considered as one of the largest markets for garden equipment owing to its fast-expanding landscaping industry, coupled with the growing demand for backyard beautification among households. The rise in multifunctional landscaping design and the increasing trend among homeowners to maintain and beautify outdoor spaces with minimal hassles are propelling the demand for electric and battery-operated devices.

Europe is expected to witness substantial demand for garden equipment during the forecast period. Increasing infrastructural development is expected to bolster the overall construction machinery demand in Europe. The landscaping services demand is also expected to be driven by several economic growth factors. A constant increase in per capita disposable income of end-consumers is also driving the overall demand among professionals and semi-professionals. The region also has an inclination toward developing an aesthetic appeal through landscaping. Hence, the demand for professional gardening tools and landscaping services is growing.



Market Segmentation by Geography

• Europe

o Germany

o Italy

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Sweden

o Netherlands

o Belgium

• North America

o US

o Canada

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Others

• MEA

o South Africa

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Others

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The global garden equipment battery market is currently concentrated, with many local and global players in the market. The competition is intense. Manufacturers emphasize on identifying market opportunities to achieve productivity and efficient usage of capital resources. The present scenario is forcing vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence. One of the key strategies implemented by the vendors includes the introduction of differentiated products and solutions. Hence, companies strive to offer differentiated channels for distribution and better product mix, thereby catering to the changing needs and requirements of the target customers in the market.



Key Vendors

• Exide Technologies

• Husqvarna Group

• Trojan Battery



Other Prominent Vendors

• AL-KO Kober Group

• Chervon

• East Penn Manufacturing

• Einhell

• Harris Battery

• Inventus Power

• Makita Corporation

• Marshall Batteries

• Mean Green Products

• MTD Products

• Positec Tool Corporation

• Richpower Industries

• Snow Joe

• Stanley Black & Decker

• Stihl

• Techtronic Industries (TTI)

• The Toro Company

• Wen Products

• Yamabiko Corporation

• Yucell Industry



KEY MARKET INSIGHTS INCLUDED

The analysis of the garden equipment battery market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2020–2025.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage



