The Global Garden Equipment Battery Market to Generate Revenues of Around $9 Billion During the Period 2020 −2025 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, Garden Equipment Battery Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global garden equipment battery market would realize an absolute growth of approximately 60% - a leap of over $3,300 million revenue between 2019 and 2025. The garden equipment battery market is experiencing high demand in residential applications as battery-powered and electric-powered equipment are increasingly being preferred among the consumers. Contributing over $1.9 million incremental revenue during 2019-2025, lawn mowers offers a profitable revenue potential opportunity for market vendors. Registering a high growth CAGR of around 8%, the Li-ion battery segment will contribute over $2,100 million incremental revenue during 2019-2025. With nearly 90% of the market revenue coming from North America and Europe , vendors are emphasizing on the innovative strategies and promotional measures to bolster the overall garden equipment battery market growth. Vendors such as Husqvarna Group, Exide Technologies, and Trojan Battery among others, emphasize on offering products which caters to diversified vertical markets.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, power sources, battery, end-users, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 3 key vendors and 20 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/garden-equipment-battery-market

Garden Equipment Battery Market – Segmentation

The usage of turf care equipment has become crucial to achieving well-manicured areas with watering and proper fertilization processes. Consumers are focusing on landscaping services, along with other recreational activities. This can be attributed to high disposable incomes in different regions, coupled with the presence of a large number of athletic fields and golf courses.

Cordless machines have gained significant traction among users as they help to reduce the hassle related to gas-powered lawnmower models, thereby avoiding limitations and inconvenience related to corded models. Cordless devices are gaining popularity in the market as they are lightweight, thereby enabling users to work for a long duration.

Lithium-ion (Li-Ion) batteries have significantly become leading battery technology in garden equipment, outperforming other battery types such as lead-acid and nickel-cadmium. Li-Ion batteries are poised to become the first choice for cordless tools, including lawnmowers, leaf blowers, chainsaws, snowblowers, turf equipment, or pole saws.

Market Segmentation by Products

Lawn Mowers

Turf Equipment

Pole Saws

Chainsaws

Leaf Blowers

Garden Tillers

Snow tillers

Trimmers and Edgers

Brushcutters

Market Segmentation by Power Sources

Corded

Cordless

Market Segmentation by Battery Type

Lithium-ion

Lead Acid

Others

Market Segmentation by End-users

Residential Users

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses

Government & Others

Garden Equipment Battery Market – Dynamics

Gardening and landscaping services involve art and technology of the landscape and construction management, the aesthetic appeal of the garden areas, sustainability, and garden and landscape project planning. The landscaping industry has reached maturity in developed countries. To cater to its growth, the key vendors are focusing on becoming full-service landscaping providers and offering programs that are formulated to meet changing customer demands. These landscaping companies offer varied range of services such as edging, laying sod, cutting, and mowing the yard and ground areas. In addition to this, several maintenance services such as fertilization, weeding, and pruning are also of key importance among the landscapers and professional workers.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Development of Sustainable Cities

Consumer Preference for Eco-Friendly Products

Increasing Adoption of Green Spaces

Increasing Number of Golf Courses

Garden Equipment Battery Market – Geography

The demand for landscaping services in the US is largely bolstered by increasing discretionary spending. The region is considered as one of the largest markets for garden equipment owing to its fast-expanding landscaping industry, coupled with the growing demand for backyard beautification among households. The rise in multifunctional landscaping design and the increasing trend among homeowners to maintain and beautify outdoor spaces with minimal hassles are propelling the demand for electric and battery-operated devices. Leading vendors in North America are leveraging advanced technologies for the introduction of new variants of gardening tools in the market. At present, several players are focusing on the introduction of eco-friendly alternatives, which emit less harmful emissions and are superior and better in performance.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/garden-equipment-battery-market

Market Segmentation by Geography

Europe

Germany



Italy



UK



France



Spain



Sweden



Netherlands



Belgium

North America

US



Canada

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



Others

MEA

South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Others

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Major Vendors

Exide Technologies

Husqvarna Group

Trojan Battery

Other vendors include - AL-KO Kober Group, Chervon, East Penn Manufacturing, Einhell, Harris Battery, Inventus Power, Makita Corporation, Marshall Batteries, Mean Green Products, MTD Products, Positec Tool Corporation, Richpower Industries, Snow Joe, Stanley Black & Decker, Stihl, Techtronic Industries (TTI), The Toro Company, Wen Products, Yamabiko Corporation, and Yucell Industry.

Explore our garden tools profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: [email protected]

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1-302-469-0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence