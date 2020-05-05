NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities, and forecast in gas market to 2025 by gas type (industrial gas, special gas, and other gases), end use industry (manufacturing, healthcare, chemical & energy, electronics, food & beverages, and others), product (oxygen, nitrogen, argon, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, acetylene, and others), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW)



The future of the global gas market looks promising with opportunities in the healthcare, manufacturing, electronics, chemical & energy, food & beverage, and other end use industries. The global gas market is expected to reach an estimated $148.7 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for industrial gas due to rapid industrialization and growing economy and population.



Emerging trends that have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include the recycling of industrial gas and development of rapid surface chilling technology. Air Liquide, Linde Plc, Air Products and Chemicals, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, and Air Water Inc. are the major suppliers in the gas market.



A total of 66 figures / charts and 50 tables are provided in this 135 -page report to help in your business decisions.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global gas market by gas type, end use industry, product, and region as follows:



By Gas Type [Value ($ Billion) and Volume (Cubic Meters) from 2014 to 2025]:

Industrial GasSpecial GasOthers Gases



By End Use Industry [Value ($ Billion) and Volume (Cubic Meters) from 2014 to 2025]:

ManufacturingHealthcareChemical and EnergyElectronicsFood and BeveragesOthers



By Product [Value ($ Billion) and Volume (Cubic Meters) from 2014 to 2025]:

OxygenNitrogenArgonCarbon Di oxideHydrogenAcetyleneOthers



By Region [Value ($ Billion) and Volume (Cubic Meters) from 2014 to 2025]:

North America EuropeAPAC ROW

Some of the gas companies profiled in this report include Air Liquide, Linde Plc, Air Products and Chemicals, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Air Water Inc., and others.



The analyst forecasts that industrial gas will remain the largest segment due to growth in metal manufacturing and processing industries, such as oil & gas and food & beverages. The special gas segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for high purity gases, such as nitrogen, oxygen, and argon in the food and beverage industry.

Manufacturing will remain the largest end use industry due to increasing demand for gas in metal fabrication, increasing steel production, aerospace and automotive, industry.



Asia Pacific will remain the largest region, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing population and rapid industrialization in China, Korea, Japan, and India.



Features of the Global Gas Market



Market Size Estimates: Gas market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment and Volume (Cubic Meters).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Gas market size by various segments, such as end use industry, gas type, and product, and regions in terms of value.

Regional Analysis: Gas market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industries, gas types, product types, and regions for the gas market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the gas market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global gas market by gas type (industrial gas, special gas, and other gases), end use industry (manufacturing, healthcare, chemical & energy, electronics, food & beverages, and others), product (oxygen, nitrogen, argon, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, acetylene, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the gas market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the gas market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in the gas market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the gas market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the gas market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the gas market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the gas market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the gas market?



