The Global Gastrointestinal Diseases Therapeutics Market is expected to grow by $ 22.82 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period
May 11, 2020, 13:10 ET
NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Gastrointestinal Diseases Therapeutics Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market and it is poised to grow by $ 22.82 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Our reports on gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892902/?utm_source=PRN
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of gastrointestinal diseases, new product launches, and demand for biologics and targeted therapies. In addition, increasing incidence of gastrointestinal diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market analysis includes drug class segment and geographic landscapes
The gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market is segmented as below:
By Drug Class
• Anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressors
• Acid neutralizers
• Other therapeutics
By Geographic Landscapes
• North America
• Europe
• Asia
• ROW
This study identifies the strong product pipeline as one of the prime reasons driving the gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market growth during the next few years. Also, funding for gastrointestinal research studies, and increase in self-medication coupled with home-based therapies will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market covers the following areas:
• Gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market sizing
• Gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market forecast
• Gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market industry analysis
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892902/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article