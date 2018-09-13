The Global Generator Control Units Market 2018-2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global market for generator control units (GCUs) is expected to cross US$ 850 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.75% throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Increasing demand for power across worldwide, growing number of power outages, and rising volume of off-grid power consumption are expected to be some of the major growth drivers for the global generator sales market over the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Numerous upcoming commercial and industrial construction projects are expected to boost sales of generator sets during the forecast period. Even developed regions such as North America and Europe have started adopting off-grid power systems to reduce dependence on utility scale electricity. This has boosted the sales of generator sets in these regions. Thus, increasing volume of off-grid power consumption has driven the sale of generator sets across the globe. All these factors along with rising demand for uninterrupted power supply is expected drive the demand for generator control units globally.

Digital GCU offers better control performance in variable frequency power system compared to analog GCUs. Digital GCU offers as easy tuning, modification and no aging compared to analog control units. Owing to the benefits of DGCUs, major avionics and airborne equipment OEMs looking forward to switch from analog generator control units to digital generator controller units. All these factors are expected to increase the adoption of digital GCU over the forecast period.

Based on end-use applications generator control units market is classified into industrial manufacturing, transportation, power plant, residential and commercial. Projected growth in industry verticals such as oil and gas, construction and mining sectors expected to fuel the demand for GCUs in industrial applications. The aviation and transportation segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Rising deployment of digital GCUs in this segment is expected to support the market growth over the forecast period. Significant demand from power plant sectors also expected for generator control units with increasing number of power plants globally.

Asia Pacific is the largest regional market for generator control units and is expected to maintain its dominating position in the near future. Increasing industrialization in India, China and South-east Asia is the primary factor expected to sustenance the growth of GCUs in the region. Considerable growth is also expected in Latin America and Middle East with significant investment in industrial manufacturing sectors.

