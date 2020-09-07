The Global Geophysical Services Market is expected to grow by $ 2.52 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period
Sep 07, 2020, 12:45 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Geophysical Services Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the geophysical services market and it is poised to grow by $ 2.52 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Our reports on geophysical services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05962109/?utm_source=PRN
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising multi-client survey approach and increasing adoption of airborne seismic survey. In addition, rising multi-client survey approach is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The geophysical services market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.
The geophysical services market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Land
• Marine
• Aerial
By Geographic Landscapes
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• MEA
• South America
This study identifies the increase in oil and gas E&P activities as one of the prime reasons driving the geophysical services market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our geophysical services market covers the following areas:
• Geophysical services market sizing
• Geophysical services market forecast
• Geophysical services market industry analysis
