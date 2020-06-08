NEW YORK, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The need to collect information about various coordinate locations to analyze and monitor the future risks and occurrences is driving the adoption of geospatial imagery analytics market.



The global geospatial imagery analytics market is expected to grow from USD 6.9 billion in 2020 to USD 27.9 billion in 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.1% during the forecast period. Major growth factors for the market include the increasing demand for location-based applications and the need to enhance surveillance operations.



Healthcare and life sciences industry vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on industry verticals, the geospatial imagery analytics market is divided into defense and security; government; environmental monitoring; energy, utility, and natural resources; engineering and construction; mining and manufacturing; insurance; agriculture; healthcare and life sciences; and others (education, forensic, space and oceanographic exploration).The key areas that make use of location intelligence in hospitals are patient care and safety, regulatory compliances, and workflow optimization.



The clusters of specific type of cancers and location of patients can be identified in different regions using the demographic data by georeferencing and mapping of the given data.



On-premises deployment mode to hold a higher market share during the forecast period

Organizations have been gradually recognizing the importance of geospatial imagery analytics and have started deploying them as per their needs.On-premises geospatial imagery solutions enable organizations and government bodies to handle data compliance, as well as security and regulatory requirements.



Deploying these solutions can offer complete control over data, enabling organizations to securely connect its data to the existing data sources owing to the adoption of the on-premises deployment mode. These solutions are installed locally on the servers of the organization that directly host web traffic to the web maps, which are stored locally.



Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The growth of the Asia Pacific (APAC) region can be attributed to the focus of countries, such as China, India, and Japan, on the adoption of new technologies and the need for further advancements to leverage these technologies.The increasing number of startups and growing government investments in geospatial technologies in APAC are expected to drive the adoption of geospatial imagery analytics software and services in the region.



APAC constitutes major economies, such as China, India, and Japan, which are expected to register high growth in the geospatial imagery analytics market. Verticals such as defense and security, government, and environmental monitoring are expected to rapidly adopt geospatial imagery analytics applications in the region.



In-depth interviews were conducted with the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Chief Technology Officers (CTOs), Chief Operating Officers (COOs), Vice Presidents (VPs), Managing Directors (MDs), technology and innovation directors, and related key executives from various key companies and organizations operating in the geospatial imagery analytics market.

• By Company – Tier 1–22%, Tier 2–30%, and Tier 3–48%

• By Designation – C-Level–30%, Managers–45%, and Others–25%

• By Region – North America–15%, Europe–20%, APAC–40%, RoW-25%



The geospatial imagery analytics market comprises major solution providers such as Google (US), Trimble (US), Maxar Technologies (US), Harris Corporation (US), RMSI (India), Hexagon (Sweden), TomTom (Netherlands), UrtheCast (Canada), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), Alteryx (US), Esri (US), Orbital Insight (US), Planet Labs (US), GeoSpoc (India), Sparkgeo (Canada), Geocento (Oxfordshire), Mapidea (Portugal), Geospin (Germany), and ZillionInfo (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the geospatial imagery analytics market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research coverage

The geospatial imagery analytics market revenue is classified primarily into revenues from geospatial applications. The market is also segmented based on types, applications, collection mediums, deployment modes, industry verticals, organization size, and regions.



Key benefits of the report

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in the market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall geospatial imagery analytics market and the subsegments.The report would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



