Increasing construction of soft engineering structures for coastal protection is expected to drive the demand for geotextile tubes from marine & hydraulic segment during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global geotextile tubes market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2019 to 2024. The rising level of oceans and seas—due to the increase in temperature—is a major factor causing coastal erosion. The increase in sea and ocean levels result in larger and higher waves reaching the coast through deepening near-shore waters. Coastal erosion is accelerated further by human activities such as sand dredging and harbor construction. Geotextile tubes and bags have been installed along the coastlines of Bay of Bengal, along with the coastal areas of Malad, Mumbai, along the sea wall of Uppada, Andhra Pradesh and in other coastal areas all over India. The government of India has instantiated the latest project as of June 2019. The government has permitted to install geotextile tubes technology to prevent the sea attacks along the coast of Ponani, Kerala. The geotextile tubes will be installed from the coast of Puthuponnani to Ponnani.



The woven segment of geotextile tubes market is projected to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on type, the woven segment is expected to grow at the higher CAGR between 2019 and 2024.Woven geotextile tubes are used widely for dewatering applications due to their high-performance efficiency.



Woven geotextile tubes are manufactured by sewing one or more layers of high strength permeable woven geotextile fabric together to form a tube which is later filled with high water content materials by hydraulic pumping. Woven geotextile tube has fine porosity and superior tensile strength, which allows efficient filtration.



The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global geotextile tubes market

The geotextile tubes market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The geotextile tubes market in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is growing rapidly.



This region is home to some of the leading consumers of geotextile tubes globally, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India.Increasing construction activities and rising awareness regarding coastal erosion are some of the major factors attributed to the growth of the market in the region.



Countries, such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, and Australia are majorly driving growth in the Asia Pacific region and provide considerable scope for the further development of the geotextile tubes market.



Major companies in the geotextile tubes market include Ace Geosynthetics (Taiwan), Officine Maccaferri (Italy), Low & Bonar (UK), Flexituff Ventures International Limited (India), TechFab India Industries Ltd (India), Geofabrics Australasia Pty Ltd (Australia), Koninklijke TenCate (Netherlands), NAUE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Huesker (Germany), Fibertex Nonwovens (Denmark), among various others.



