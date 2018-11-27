The global GERD drug and devices market has been predicted to grow at a CAGR of 1.12% between 2019 and 2027
Gastro-esophageal reflux disease (GERD) is a chronic digestive disorder that occurs due to complications arising in the esophagus.The market is responsible for producing and distributing the drugs and devices required for its optimized cure and accurate diagnosis respectively.
The global GERD drug and devices market has been predicted to grow at a CAGR of 1.12% between 2019 and 2027.
MARKET INSIGHTS
The causes primarily responsible for driving the GERD drug and devices market are the growing trend of self-medication for the increasing occurrence of GERD disorders and the prominence in awareness about GERD.Expiry of patents and the adverse effect of using proton pump inhibitors and other drugs for its cure are the majorly hampering the GERD Drug and devices market.
The market is segmented by dosage form and by administration of the drugs.
REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global GERD Drug and devices market is spread over Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.The North American region has been proclaimed as the largest market for GERD drug and devices.
The rise in the incidence of GERD in North American countries is responsible for the increase in demand for acid reducing and neutralizing drugs, which is proliferating the market growth in the North American region.
COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
Product launch is a primary strategy adopted by the various market companies of the global GERD drug and devices market to gain a competitive edge. Some of the pioneering companies in this market are Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, Ausch Health (Formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.), Boston Scientific Corporation, Cempra Inc. (Merged with Melinta), Daewoong Co. Ltd., Eisai Inc., Glaxosmithkline, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis, Pfizer, Inc., RaQualia Pharma Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited.
1. ABBOTT LABORATORIES.
2. ASTRAZENECA
3. BAUSCH HEALTH (FORMERLY VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.)
4. BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
5. CEMPRA INC. (MERGED WITH MELINTA)
6. DAEWOONG CO. LTD.
7. EISAI INC
8. GLAXOSMITHKLINE
9. IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
10. JOHNSON & JOHNSON
11. MERCK & CO., INC.
12. NOVARTIS
13. PFIZER, INC.
14. RAQUALIA PHARMA INC.
15. TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICALS COMPANY LIMITED
