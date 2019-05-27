NEW YORK, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in glass fiber market to 2024 by application (marine, transportation, pipe and tank, aerospace, construction, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, wind energy, and others), fiber type (E/ECR glass fiber, S glass fiber, C glass fiber and others), product type (single end roving, multi end roving, woven roving, fabrics, CSM, CFM, DUCS, and CS), manufacturing process (hand layup, spray up, resin infusion, pultrusion, injection molding, compression molding)



The future of the global glass fiber market is promising with opportunities in the transportation, construction, pipe and tank, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, and wind energy industry. The global glass fiber market is expected to reach an estimated $10 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2024. The major driver for this market is rise in demand for products made of glass composites; these include bathtubs, pipes, tanks, printed circuit boards, wind blades, and automotive parts.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the glass fiber industry, include cost optimization and performance enhancement of glass fibers.



The study includes the glass fiber market size and forecast for the global glass fiber market through 2024, segmented by application type, fiber type, product type, manufacturing process, region, and country as follows:



Glass Fiber Market by Application Type (million pounds and $ million shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024):

Transportation Marine Wind energy Aerospace Pipe and Tank Construction Electrical and Electronics Consumer Goods Others



Glass Fiber Market by Fiber Type (million pounds and $ million shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024)

E/ECR Glass fiber S Glass fiber C Glass Fiber Others



Glass Fiber Market by Product Type (million pounds and $ million shipment analysis in 2018):

Single end roving Multi end roving Woven roving Fabrics CSM CFM DUCS CS Others



Glass Fiber Market by Manufacturing Process (million pounds and $ million shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024):

Hand lay up Spray up Resin infusion Pultrusion Injection molding Compression molding Prepreg lay up Others



Glass Fiber Market by Region (million pounds and $ million shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024):

North America Europe Asia Pacific The Rest of the World



Glass Fiber Market by Country (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2013- 2024):

USA Canada Mexico Germany France Italy Spain UK China India Japan Taiwan Brazil

Some of the glass fiber companies profiled in this report include Owens Corning, Jushi, Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Taishan Fiberglass Inc., Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (CPIC), Johns Manville, Nittobo, Goa Glass Fiber Ltd, Taiwan Glass Group, and Sichuan Weibo New Material Group Co., Ltd. And others.



On the basis of its comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that E (ECR) glass will remain the largest fiber type by value and volume over the forecast period.



Within the global glass fiber market, transportation will remain the largest market by value and volume over the forecast period due to government regulations, such as CAFE Standards in the US and carbon emission targets in Europe, are putting pressure on OEMs to incorporate lightweight materials to curb the overall vehicle weight.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in construction, transportation, and the electrical and electronics segments. Growing economy, growth in population, and urbanization are the major forces that drive the construction segment, especially in China and India.



Some of the features of "Glass Fiber Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global glass fiber market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global glass fiber market size by application, fiber manufacturing process, and product in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global glass fiber market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global glass fiber market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the glass fiber market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth areas in the global glass fiber market by application (marine, transportation, pipe and tank, aerospace, construction, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, wind energy, and others), fiber type (E/ECR glass fiber, S glass fiber, C glass fiber and others), product type (single end roving, multi end roving, woven roving, fabrics, CSM, CFM, DUCS, and CS), manufacturing process (hand layup, spray up, resin infusion, pultrusion, injection molding, compression molding, prepreg layups, and others), fiber type (E/ ECR glass fiber, S glass fiber, C glass fiber and others), country (the USA, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and Brazil), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which product segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in the market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this glass fiber market?

Q.6. What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the glass fiber market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the glass fiber market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this glass fiber market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products in this glass fiber market and how great of a threat do they pose for loss of market share through product substitution?

Q.11. What M & A activities have transpired in the last 5 years in this glass fiber market and how have they affected the industry?



