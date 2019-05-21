NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gluten free food products market is expected to exceed US$ 13 Billion mark by 2025. Gluten is a type of protein present in barley, wheat, rye and their derivatives or cross-breed variety. Food with gluten is the leading cause of food intolerance for consumers suffering from celiac disease, which is an autoimmune and inherited disorder. According to The National Foundation for Celiac Awareness, about 1 percent of the U.S. population (1 in 133 Americans, or about 3.19 million people) has celiac disease, but 83 percent (2.6 million people) of people with the condition aren't diagnosed. This provides an opportunity for many manufacturers to launch gluten free products. Increasing occurrences of celiac patients and growing awareness among the consumers regarding healthy diet and its importance is anticipated to fuel the gluten-free product market.







Global Gluten Free Food Market and Forecast

• By products segment, the global gluten-free food market is dominated by bakery followed by gluten free dairy/dairy alternatives products segment.

• Condiments, seasonings, spreads and Desserts & ice-creams segment together accounted for over 20% share of the total gluten free food market in 2018.

• Meats/ meats alternatives held between 8% - 12% share of the total gluten free food market in 2018.

• Grocery stores accounted for between 50% - 60% share of the total gluten-free products market.

• Several drug stores are offering gluten-free sections or departments pertaining to rising demand from celiac patients along with adverse health risks.

• North America dominates the global gluten free food products market with around 50% share in 2018, followed by Europe.



United States Gluten Free Food Market and Forecast

• The gluten-free bakery products and dairy/dairy alternatives products together accounted for around 55% share of the total United States gluten free food market.

• The United States gluten free prepared food market is predicted to exceed US$ 250 Million by 2025.

• Independent natural or health food stores captured between 10% - 15% share of the United States gluten-free products market in 2018.



Europe Gluten Free Food Products Market and Forecast

• The gluten-free desserts & ice-creams segment accounted for nearly 10% share of the total gluten free food market in 2018.

• Drug stores captured over 7% share of the overall gluten-free products market.

• In Europe, United Kingdom, Italy and Germany together contributed over 70% to the overall Europe gluten free foods market in 2018.



Asia Pacific – Gluten Free Food Products Market and Forecast

• The gluten free meats/ meats alternatives segment accounted for nearly 10% share of the total Asia Pacific gluten free food market in 2018.

• Mass merchandiser captured around 7% - 10% share of the overall gluten-free products market in 2018.

• Australia captured lion's share of the overall Asia Pacific gluten-free food products market, followed by New Zealand.

• India and China are the other leading markets for gluten-free food products in Asia Pacific.



This report titled "Global Gluten Free Food Market (by Products, Distribution Channels, Regional Analysis), Mergers & Acquisitions, Key Company Profiles - Forecast to 2025" provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global Gluten Free Food Market.



This 262 Page report with 170 Figures and 24 Tables has been analyzed from 23 View Points:

1) Global Gluten Free Food Products Market and Forecast (2013 - 2025)

2) Global Gluten Free Food Products Market Share and Forecast (2013 – 2025)

3) Global Gluten Free Food Market and Forecast - By Product Category (2013 - 2025)

4) Global Gluten Free Food Market and Forecast - By Distribution Channels (2013 - 2025)

5) Global Gluten Free Food Market and Forecast - By Region (2013 - 2025)

6) Global Gluten Free Food Market and Forecast - By Country (2013 - 2025)

7) United States Gluten Free Food Products Market and Forecast (2013 - 2025)

8) United States Gluten Free Food Products Market Share and Forecast (2013 - 2025)

9) United States Gluten Free Food Market and Forecast - By Product Category (2013 - 2025)

10) United States Gluten Free Food Products Market and Forecast - By Distribution Channels (2013 - 2025)

11) Europe Gluten Free Food Products Market and Forecast (2013 - 2025)

12) Europe Gluten Free Food Products Market Share and Forecast (2013 - 2025)

13) Europe Gluten Free Food Market and Forecast - By Product Category (2013 - 2025)

14) Europe Gluten Free Food Products Market and Forecast - By Distribution Channels (2013 - 2025)

15) Europe Gluten Free Food Products Market and Forecast - By Country (2013 - 2025)

16) Asia Pacific Gluten Free Food Products Market and Forecast (2013 - 2025)

17) Asia Pacific Gluten Free Food Products Market Share and Forecast (2013 - 2025)

18) Asia Pacific Gluten Free Food Market and Forecast - By Product Category (2013 - 2025)

19) Asia Pacific Gluten Free Food Products Market and Forecast - By Distribution Channels (2013 - 2025)

20) Asia Pacific Gluten Free Food Products Market and Forecast - By Country (2013 - 2025)

21) Gluten Free Food Products Market - Mergers & Acquisitions

22) Gluten Free Food Products Market - Company Analysis

23) Global Gluten Free Food Products Market Growth Drivers & Challenges



Global, United States, Europe and Asia Pacific - Gluten Free Food Market and Forecast (By Product Category)

1. Bakery Products

2. Dairy / Dairy Alternatives

3. Meats / Meats Alternatives

4. Condiments, Seasonings and Spreads

5. Desserts & Ice-Creams

6. Prepared Food

7. Pasta and Rice

8. Other Products



Global, United States, Europe and Asia Pacific - Gluten Free Food Market and Forecast (By Distribution Channel)

1. Grocery Stores

2. Independent Natural or Health Food Store

3. Mass Merchandiser

4. Club Stores

5. Drug Stores

6. Others



Global Gluten Free Food Products Market - Key Company Analysis

1. Hain Celestial Group

2. General Mills, Inc.

3. Kellogg's Company

4. Kraft Heinz Company

5. Chobani, LLC

6. Premier Foods



Gluten Free Food Market and Forecast – Regional Analysis

1. North America

• United States

• Canada

2. Latin America

• Mexico

• Brazil

3. Europe

• Italy

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• Russia

• France

• Sweden

• Spain

• Ireland

4. Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia

• New Zealand

• Rest of Asia Pacific

5. Rest of the World



Data Source



The analyst employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports. This report is built by using data and information sourced from Proprietary Information Database, Primary and Secondary Research Methodologies, and In house analysis dedicated team of qualified professionals with deep industry experience and expertise.



Research Methodologies



Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.



Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases.



