The Global Governance Project: Evidence-based Background Book Launches Ahead of G7 Biarritz Summit

As world leaders prepare to gather in Biarritz for the 45th G7 summit, the latest in the G7 background books series launches with essential data on the G7's progress. Combating inequalities in all its forms is at the top of the French presidency's agenda and the book tracks the G7's performance in all areas, from economic growth and climate action to women's empowerment and national security.

This year's summit is built around a renewed format in which African leaders, major democracies and key regional partners have been invited to take a seat at the table. They will discuss the five priorities of the French presidency in the fight against inequality: fighting inequality of opportunity, promoting in particular gender equality, access to education and high-quality health services; fighting inequality related to environmental degradation; action on security and counter-terrorism; tapping into the opportunities created by digital technology and artificial intelligence; and combating inequality through a renewed partnership with Africa.

G7 France: The Biarritz Summit is produced via a partnership between the G7 Research Group based at Trinity College at the Munk School of Global Affairs in the University of Toronto and UK publishing company GT Media Group. Together, they form The Global Governance Project .

The publication features original content from world leaders including Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, president of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Chile's President Sebastián Piñera and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi – the latter three are invited as guest leaders.

The background book explores the agenda in detail with progressive commentary, dialogue and calls to action from heads of UN entities, the World Health Organization, International Labour Organization, OECD and Europol. Each deep-dives into the issues, offering solutions to the challenges that threaten fair, equitable growth and development.

