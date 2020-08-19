NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



The global grain silos & storage system market size is estimated to be valued at USD1.3billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.6billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 4.8%. The growth of the grain silos and storage system market is driven by factors such as the increase in production of high-quality grains through effective storing, and efficient post-harvest management of grains to drive the market growth.



A majority of the farmers in developing countries focus on deriving maximum farm outputs so as to meet the food demands.This leads to the production of excessive farm produce that needs to be efficiently stored and offered in the market for a longer time period.



Grain silos play a crucial role in packaging and storing produce, as they are high-capacity commercial structures that are used for permanent grain storage.Thus, farmers from the North American and European regions are investing in setting-up of silos.



This increasingly facilitates the storage of grains, and with appropriate conditions, they can be stored for a longer period of time, irrespective of the external weather conditions.



Flat bottom silos: The largest growing segment in the grain silos & storage system market, by silo type".

Flat bottom silos offer a cost-effective solution for long-term storage, which safely protects the quality of grains for a prolonged period of time, and ensures the best quality of grains are offered to end-users.The flat bottom silo sizes range from 250T and 20,000T.



These flat bottom silos are unloaded through the canal at the bottom of the storage by using an auger transporter.As compared to the conical silo, the flat-bottomed silo has a lower cost of storing.



Thus, the flat bottom silo is one of the most convenient options for long-term grain storage.



Soybean: The fastest growing segment in the grain silos & storage system market, by commodity type".



Soybeans are oilseeds crops, which, when crushed, 20% of oil is released, while the other 80% is soybean meal, which is used to feed livestock such as poultry, beef, and pork.On the other hand, oil is used in food products, such as cooking oil, mayonnaise, and prepared food products.



In addition, it is also used in the non-food industries, such as paints, soaps, and plastics.



North America: The largest-growing segment in the grain silos & storage system market".



In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share in the grain silos & storage system market owing to the increasing number of expansions from major players in the market, such as AGCO Corporation (US), and AGI (US). The region is projected to dominate the grain silos & storage system market due to the increased demand in the US, as the grain growers are demanding for high-quality and advanced grain silo and storage system.



Break-up of Primaries

• By Manufacturer (Designation):Managers & Executives-45%, Junior-level Employees -33%,and Managing Directors-22%

• By Designation :CXOs–45%,Managers - 33%, and Executives-22%

• By Country: North America – 20%, Europe – 55%, Asia Pacific– 20%, RoW – 5%



Research Coverage

This report segments the grain silos & storage system market based on silo type, commodity type, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the grain silos & storage system industry, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report

• To get a comprehensive overview of the grain silos & storage system market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the grain silos & storage system market is flourishing



