The Global Green Data Center Market is expected to grow by $ 44.92 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period
Oct 14, 2020, 09:10 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Green Data Center Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the green data center market and it is poised to grow by $ 44.92 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. Our reports on green data center market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0655231/?utm_source=PRN
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in carbon emission by data center and growing construction of containerized and modular facilities. In addition, increase in carbon emission by data center is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The green data center market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes
The green data center market is segmented as below:
By End-user
• IT infrastructure
• Power solutions
• General construction
• Cooling solutions
• Monitoring and management
By Geographical Landscapes
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• MEA
This study identifies the need for energy-efficient infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the green data center market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our green data center market covers the following areas:
• Green data center market sizing
• Green data center market forecast
• Green data center market industry analysis
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0655231/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1-339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker